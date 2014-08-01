The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that the economy added 209,000 jobs in July, slightly missing expectations of 230,000. The unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent.

On the surface, this was a soft report, but it’s not that bad as you dig deeper. The unemployment rate rising to 6.2 percent may not seem like a good thing, but it’s completely expected. As the economy continues to recover, it will draw back in workers to the labor force who had previously given up looking for work. That’s exactly what we see in this report, as the labor force participation rate rose to 62.9 percent.

There was also good news in other parts of report. The BLS revised the June and May numbers up a combined 15,000. The average hourly work week was unchanged at 34.5 hours.

It’s important to keep this all in perspective. Monthly reports are very noisy and the BLS will revise the July numbers over the next two months. A good way to cut down on that noise is by using a three-month moving average. When you use that, you see that the past few months really have seen a slight improvement in the economy: