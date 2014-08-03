In my own experience, by far the most successful online courses are the ones that mimic as closely as possible the structure of an in-person course. They have fixed meeting times for questions and discussions, and fixed deadlines for assignments. Evaluation involves more than simply the computer grading of multiple-choice questions. But, not surprisingly, courses of this sort, which require making an instructor available at particular times to give personalized attention to students, end up costing an institution almost as much as an in-person course—and this in turn requires serious tuition payments. In short, even in an all-digital future, higher education would still require institutions recognizable as universities.

Despite elite universities’ well-deserved reputation as hotbeds of liberalism, they have not come close to eliminating one of their most blatantly inegalitarian practices: preferences for alumni children in admissions.

Online courses will indeed have a large and growing role in American higher education over the coming years. But this role will most likely supplement, rather than replace, the universities’ existing roles. To take one example, thanks to online courses, an English major may now find it easier, whether during or after university, to acquire a practical qualification: A teaching certificate, for instance, or basic programming or accounting skills. This additional qualification may ease the graduate’s transition into the workforce. Professionals already in the workforce can gain additional qualifications in the same manner. For years, universities like Johns Hopkins (where I used to be a dean) have seen explosive growth in part-time graduate programs to address precisely this need, and each year more and more of these programs migrate into the online environment. But few students would give up their original degree entirely in favor of the online qualifications, for very practical as well as more purely intellectual reasons.

Think for a moment about some of these other practical reasons. The rewards that a physical university community offers its members goes far beyond dining hall taco stations, climbing walls, and 4:00 a.m. discussions about Dostoyevsky and the meaning of life (not to knock the last of these, in particular, by any means). The personal relationships that develop between students on campus become the basis of professional networks later on. The personal relations that develop between professors and students, meanwhile, generate one of the most important lubricants of American professional advancement: Letters of recommendation. And along with the taco stations and climbing walls, universities also offer their students access to placement offices, which can arrange internships, interviews, and valuable alumni contacts. Students compete so ferociously for admission to our elite universities precisely because of these intensely practical rewards, along with the intangible intellectual ones that defenders of the system tend to highlight. Finally, let’s not forget the benefit of the credential itself. And it is not just elite universities whose diplomas provide significant value. Everywhere in the country, particular communities place a premium value on diplomas received from respected local universities and colleges. No set of online courses can match this premium value, and the human ties that underlie it.

All of these practical rewards derive from the fact, again, that universities are not simply providers of content and skills, as the record-label analogy would have it. They have a hugely important, and very tangible social function, as (re-) producers of the American upper and middle classes. I don’t mean to defend this function. While it is possible to make a conservative argument for institutions that perpetuate social inequality, on the grounds that they also guard against social instability, I tend to tend to sympathize more with the egalitarian counter-argument. But everyone, regardless of their political position, needs to recognize the sheer strength of these functions, and the extent to which they are woven into America’s social structure. Modifying them is incredibly difficult. Society, as is its wont, will resist. Just consider the fact that despite elite universities’ well-deserved reputation as hotbeds of liberalism, they have not come close to eliminating one of their most blatantly inegalitarian practices: preferences for alumni children in admissions.

Higher education has moved, and will continue to move, in tandem with society at large, whether we like it or not.

A few years ago, in a used bookstore, I stumbled across a fascinating volume: the twenty-fifth anniversary report of the Harvard College class of 1899. At first glance, it was the differences from present-day elite university classes that leapt out. Harvard ’99 was, needless to say, entirely male, almost entirely white, overwhelmingly Anglo-Saxon Protestant. Yet reading through the entries, the class started to seem more and more like my own Harvard graduating class (1983). The same professions dominated—business, law, medicine, academia—and within them, many of the same elite institutions. Career paths sounded remarkably similar. And just as with my own graduating class, there was frequent, proud mention of children who had followed their parents to Cambridge. Higher education has, over the past century, adapted itself to the massive changes that have taken place in American society. Sometimes, it has even helped to lead these changes. But it has moved, and will continue to move, in tandem with society at large, whether we like it or not. The idea that it could ever function as a motor of truly radical reform is a fantasy, whether peddled by the hopeful left or the outraged right (which thinks, of course, that something of the sort has been happening for the past half-century).