But that’s just a start. There are other ways to reconnect hard work and decent pay that don’t involve government action, but instead hand employees more power so they can ask for more. Historically unions have played a significant role in this equation. But falling unionization rates have coincided with a drop in middle class incomes and an increase in income inequality. It’s become harder to unionize, but easing the way for workers to band together and demand better pay would start to balance the power. “We’re not really going to get wages to grow in line with productivity without a more robust system of collective bargaining,” Lawrence Mishel, president of the Economic Policy Institute, told me. One way to get there would be to “develop a system where collective bargaining can emerge that covers an entire occupation or an entire industry,” he suggested, rather than shop by shop as it is now, particularly in sectors like fast food, where each location is owned by a different franchisee. (Although the path to unionizing fast food workers may now be easier with the National Labor Relations Board saying that McDonald’s is responsible for what happens in all of its stores, franchises or no.)

Combating unemployment can also increase wages, even for people who are employed. “The last time we really had serious, broad-based wage growth was when unemployment was under 4 percent, in the late 1990s,” said Mike Konczal, a fellow at the Roosevelt Institute. A tighter labor market makes each worker more valuable because there are fewer of them waiting in the wings for any given job. Companies can no longer expect to hire or keep employees at a low wage. “Then you see employers do things like hunt [for more workers], try to find workers who have been unemployed a long time, or make special efforts to train people,” he added. The idea isn’t just to try to backfill the crater created by the Great Recession, but to aim for full employment, when all people who want a job have one for as many hours as they need.

One tool for fighting unemployment lies with the Federal Reserve. “In general, in the past 30 years, the Fed has been much more concerned about inflation than unemployment,” Konczal said. The Fed is in the business of expectation setting, and if it said it would tolerate higher inflation, that could change the way companies view their priorities. “The recovery would probably be swifter,” he explained. “Companies that understand that inflation would go up would be quicker to invest and sit on less cash. Instead they’d invest, they’d hire more people and more money would circulate in the economy.” All of that would help the unemployment rate drop—perhaps all the way to full employment.

Other nudges to get companies to invest instead of hoard their money would also go a long way. The German model is to put workers on company boards to represent the interests of their peers. It also helps “keep a little bit more wealth in the firm, rather than using firms as piggy banks to pump money out to shareholders,” Konczal said. “You see a lot more [money being put toward] dividends and corporate buybacks and less in investment than you would have historically, and that in turn involves wages for everyday workers.” For example, for the same sum that Walmart spends on buying back its own stock shares, it could raise every one of its workers’ pay to $25,000 from the $8.50 an hour cashiers make on average. Even if companies didn’t put that money directly toward higher pay, just spending more on new product lines or equipment would likely require them to hire more workers—which in turn would also help drive up wages by reducing unemployment overall.

Finally, immigration reform may sound unrelated—or, for some critics, counter-productive to raising wages—but it could actually help increase them if it were to ever escape the current gridlock. Undocumented workers make significantly less than documented peers: Undocumented Mexican immigrants earn about 28 percent less than Mexican immigrants who come legally. “When one group of workers is working for substandard or degraded wages, it hurts them and it hurts other people like them in the market,” Mishel said. “One of the things that the presence of undocumented workers does is create a large pool of exploitable, vulnerable workers.” Just as with high rates of unemployment, having lots of workers you can pay less and treat worse means companies don’t have to pay everyone else better wages. “The fight for citizenship for the undocumented is also a wage issue,” Mishel said. “It’ll lift up those workers and lift up workers in the same communities, same occupations, same industries that they work in.” Gaining legal status means about a 15 percent bump in wages within five years. This holds true not just for low-wage immigrants, but those on work visas in high-tech occupations who can’t switch jobs.