Last week, someone on Capitol Hill edited former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s Wikipedia page to describe him as an “alien lizard who eats Mexican babies,” one of several partisan edits that led Wikipedia to institute a 10-day ban on all IP addresses from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, the propaganda war raging over MH17, the Malaysia Airlines flight downed in eastern Ukraine, has also played out on Wikipedia. While Russian government IP addresses have been linked to many politically motivated edits, average Russians are also joining the information war.

Take the example of the SU-25—a Ukrainian fighter jet that the Russian military claimed to have tracked near the Malaysia Airlines' Boeing 777 while the latter was at a cruising altitude of 10,000 meters. RT, the Kremlin-funded news outlet, reported that Russian military units detected the SU-25 ascending toward the plane right before it was shot down near Donetsk. At a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, Lieutenant-General Andrey Kartopolov said, “The SU-25 fighter jet can gain an altitude of 10 kilometers, according to its specification.”

That's not true. The SU-25 can only fly to 7,000 meters, according to the manufacturer—and that’s without ordinance. But immediately after the press conference, hundreds of edits appeared on the Russian-language version of Wikipedia, many of which attempted to change the SU-25's maximum operating altitude to 10,000 meters. Some of the IP addresses were traced to Russian government buildings, while many came from random IPs around Russia.