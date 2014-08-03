The problem is that outside of conservative media, where basically anything Obama does without explicit, immediate congressional authorization is presumed to be illegal, reporters have consulted experts on all sides of the issue and discovered that Obama probably has a great deal, though not unlimited, authority to defer deportation of low-priority offenders. He also enjoys unchecked pardon power, which he’s unlikely to use, but which would vastly extend the limits of his ability to draw otherwise law-abiding unauthorized immigrants out of the shadows.

Despite all this, Douthat blends the assumption that Obama will be violating the law seamlessly into his column, using terms like “lawless” and “abuse of office” and by invoking Yoo as a metaphor for an unscrupulous legal man-behind-the-curtain willing to write false justifications for actions a more scrupulous lawyer would deem out of bounds. But his critique is ultimately about political norms rather than legal authority.

@ThePlumLineGS @jonathanchait I think the issue is that it's very hard to separate the legal issues from political norms here. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) August 3, 2014

Because without evidence that the scope of an executive action nobody has seen will exceed what’s permitted under the law, what he’s really arguing is that any far-reaching exercise of power in this arena will set a precedent Douthat would rather avoid. But this both a niggling point and a suspiciously limited commentary on the collapse of political norms.

For instance, Douthat shrugs off the historic dysfunction and obstructive tendencies of the GOP-controlled House with a questionable "to be sure" sentence—“Incompetence and gridlock are significant problems, indeed severe ones, but they’re happening within the context of a constitutional system that allows for — and can survive — congressional inaction.” But these two failing norms occupy two sides of the same coin: Unless you’re going to make huge assumptions about Obama’s willingness to violate the law, the only thing you can really say about Obama's intention to offer more immigrants deportation relief is that it’s symptomatic of power flowing from government actors who won’t use it (Republicans in Congress), to those who will (Democrats in the executive). And assuming Douthat isn't prepared to argue that Congress should get it together and enact the very kind of amnesty he’s been arguing against for months, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that his galvanizing concern isn’t jealousy of fragile procedural norms (the Yoo reference becomes ironic when viewed in this light) but rather his substantive opposition to the kinds of actions Obama is considering.

Douthat hints here and there in the column at the problems he sees with the concept of deportation relief, but those bones of contention are much less appetizing than the grave threat to the republic that serves as a backdrop for the entire piece. It would of course be hugely problematic if a president were allowed to get away with indiscriminate, clear-cut lawbreaking by using the press and political allies to neutralize the threat of impeachment. That’s not what we’re up against, though. And the only way to conclude otherwise is to bake an assumption that conservatives have sole claim to the legal high ground into your analysis.