The most interesting news to come out of Kentucky this weekend was that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters of his junior colleague Rand Paul: “I can say this without fear of contradiction: He is the most credible candidate for president of the United States since Henry Clay.”

Since both senators represent Kentucky, it’s safe to assume McConnell meant to imply that Paul is the most credible Kentuckian candidate for president since Clay, and that he doesn’t include turncoats like Lincoln—who was born in Kentucky but emigrated to Barack Obama’s Illinois—as true Kentuckians like Paul, who originally hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

I see a few people treating this as evidence that an old rift between the two has healed, or that they’re willing to set aside past rivalries for the sake of party unity. McConnell supported Paul’s opponent in the 2010 Kentucky Senate primary, and Paul frequently joins a rump of GOP senators who at times make McConnell’s job incredibly difficult.

But if you know the history between these two, you can just as easily construe it as a backhanded compliment. Clay is McConnell’s hero. Admiration for Clay is perhaps the only thing McConnell has in common with Nancy Pelosi.