Whenever elections approach, there is always a flurry of concern among Democrats regarding the white working class. Despite a steady and gradual decline in its size over the last several decades, this group remains a substantial percentage of the electorate; even relatively small decreases in its support for Democrats can mean defeat to Republican opponents. On a national level, if white working class support falls even 1 or 2 percent below the 36 percent that Obama received from them in 2012, the party's 2016 nominee will be in serious trouble.

In this year’s election cycle, the discussion about white working Americans began in March with a New York Times op-ed, “How Democrats Can Compete for the White Working Class,” by Tom Edsall. Noting Obama's 4 percent drop in support from the group between 2008 and 2012, he nonetheless insisted that "Democratic prospects do not seem so gloomy. There was a wide disparity in Obama’s performance among with working class voters in different sections of the country: awful in the South and significantly better in much of the rest of the country. This suggests that a targeted regional strategy could strengthen the Democratic Party’s chances with what was once its core constituency."

A number of commentators endorsed this interpretation of the 2012 election results, that Democrats could obtain sufficient white working class support to win future elections by essentially writing off the South and putting all their efforts into maximizing their support among white working people in other areas of the country. Mother Jones's Kevin Drum, for example, argued that “Democrats in general and Obama in particular don’t really have a huge 'white working class' problem. What they have is a huge Southern problem.… It’s only in the South that the white working class vote is overwhelmingly Republican, and this is what skews the national results.”

At first glance the data seem to support this view. Although the standard exit polls in 2012 did not include the same detailed regional and educational data as they had in prior years,a special analysis that I conducted on data from a large, 3,400-respondent post-election survey conducted by Democracy Corps shows that Obama’s support among whites with less than a four-year college degree in 2012 was as follows: