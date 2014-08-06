Editor/Director: Pierce Jackson Director of Photography: Anders Urmacher

The labor ecosystem in the United States is out of line with much of the world and it may be hurting us. In contrast to the traditional American union, which organizes workers at a single workplace, in Western Europe and many other parts of the world, laborers of an entire industry form a single industry-wide union.

In an interview with Raphael Pope-Sussman, co-founder of BKLYNR magazine which frequently explores Brooklyn's evolution from factories to the new economy, labor economist Dorian Warren explains why labor in America should consider aligning its policies with the rest of the world.