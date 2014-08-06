Convalescent therapy was employed again in 1995 on a small group of patients during an outbreak in present-day Democratic Republic of Congo. “We treated eight patients and seven of them survived,” Dr. John-Jacques Muyembe, a professor of medicine in Kinshasa and a researcher with the Pasteur Institute, told me. The overall death rate for the outbreak was 80 percent; in the test group, it was 12.5 percent. The paper Muyembe and his colleagues published contains data on viral loads in the blood of six patients treated with the therapy. Five of them cleared the Ebola antigen within four days.

“I am also astonished why they do not use this technique in the field," Muyembe said about the current outbreak. "If I was there I would use it.” The therapy, he explained, does not require extensive infrastructure or knowledge. “They need no additional resources. They need only what they are doing every day. You have to test against HIV, Hepatitis, and Typhus, it is what they are doing usually in the blood transfusion center. It is not expensive.”

Muyembe said that the failure to replicate the success of the therapy in animal models was partly why the treatment has not been adopted more broadly. “At that time," he said, referring to the 1995 outbreak, "people from CDC told us that the antibodies as such do not protect in their experience with monkeys in the lab. In the lab they did not obtain protection, so it is why this is not used in the field.”

There are a number of reasons to be skeptical of the efficacy of convalescent therapy. Doctors Without Borders, for instance, has not adopted the technique, as it's not approved by the World Health Organization. And it’s unlikely convalescent transfusions have sufficient quantities of antibody to confer a passive immunity—the type of treatment used in the case of rabies bites, in which blood is pooled from a range of donors and antibodies are concentrated into a high-titer dose. But it’s possible that the transfusions, both by exposing the body to inactive forms of the virus and providing an additional supply of proteins necessary to stop bleeding, can provide a jumpstart of sorts at a critical moment.

Moreover, when an outbreak has a mortality rate greater than 70 percent, and the overall technical requirements for the therapy—equipment to transfuse the blood and screen it for other diseases—is available, and experimental drugs only arrive when citizens from the most affluent nation on earth contract the disease, why not try? What, in the end, is the risk of transfusing blood to patients likely to die of hemorrhagic shock?

Brantly and Writebol have unrivaled medical support available to them. Modern medicine can effectively replace many of their bodies’ critical functions to give their immune systems time to launch an effective response. Kidneys can be supplanted with dialysis and plasmapheresis, a technique to separate red blood cells from surrounding serum and clean the blood of toxins. Antiviral medications and a range of drugs to maintain blood pressure and adequate blood supply to organs will be at their attending physicians’ fingertips. And the risk of secondary infections, a major issue for those undergoing treatment in the developing world, will effectively be eliminated.

The Liberian nurses whom worked with Brantly and Writebol will not see such treatment. Neither ZMapp nor a Gulfstream jet will be sent for them. And ELWA hospital, where all four worked, is now shuttered. It was closed late last week. According to a doctor there, the facility ran short on protective clothes for the workers.