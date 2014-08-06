What makes this picture stand out from the thousands of others showing the effects of Israel’s assault on Gaza? It was taken in a hospital after the shelling of a U.N.-run school where 16 people were killed. Other images were more heartrending, showed more appalling scenes of injury and death or provided more comprehensive views of the scale and intensity of destruction. But I kept coming back to this one—partly because I couldn’t work out why I kept coming back to it.

L ocation: Gaza Strip D ate: July 24, 2014 P hotographer: Finbarr O’Reilly

The answer came as soon as I stopped searching for it: Don McCullin! Specifically his picture of a Vietnamese man crouching with his back to a wall, holding a blood-soaked girl injured in the wake of a U.S. attack in Hue in 1968. The resemblance between the pictures is extraordinary—and, on reflection, completely unextraordinary: When a civilian population is bombed, pictures like this are inevitable.

John Berger refers to the McCullin picture in his well-known essay “Photographs of Agony.” Berger claimed that publication of images like McCullin’s could be taken either as a sign that people “want to be shown the truth” or that growing familiarity with images of suffering was leading newspapers to “compete in terms of ever more violent sensationalism.”

Rejecting both of these options, Berger concluded that such pictures place events—which are the product of politics—outside the realm of the political, where they become, instead, “evidence of the human condition.” They accuse “nobody and everybody.”