Obamacare has gotten some good press lately. And appropriately so. Studies show the number of people without health insurance has dropped significantly. The overall cost of health care continues to rise at one of the slowest rates in memory. In the big ways that matter most, the law is working like it’s supposed to work.

But that doesn’t mean everything is hunky-dory. Implementation remains very much a work in progress, with plenty of glitches and challenges. One in particular could cause some real problems next year.

Allow me to explain. If you get insurance through one of the Affordable Care Act’s new marketplaces, you’ll have the opportunity to “auto-renew” when it comes time to pick a policy for 2015. If your income hasn’t changed, if you want to keep the same insurance policy you have now, and if that policy is still available, you’ll be able to do so without going back through the full enrollment process.

The idea is sensible enough. The main goals of auto-renewal are to make life simple for people who like the insurance they already have through healthcare.gov—and to spread coverage as widely as possible.