Наличие в наших магазинах разнообразных продуктов питания — это величайшая геополитическая катастрофа XX века. — Пeрзидент Роисси (@KermlinRussia) August 6, 2014

(Translation: The presence of a diverse array of foodstuffs in our grocery stores is the biggest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.)

PUTIN DECLARES HUNGER STRIKE (on behalf of russia) — Ilya Mouzykantskii (@ilyamuz) August 6, 2014

Expat journalists joined in the freak-out, too, because life in pre-decree Moscow is good. Really good. Especially if you are the sort of Muscovite and foreigner who can afford to lounge in a trendy cafe sipping some lovely Sancerre or to saunter into a supermarket and buy some rich mozzarella, flown in right from Italy.

What's going to disappear from Russian shelves first? Is it French cheese, U.S. ketchup, or Dutch carrots? — Albina Kovalyova (@agent_Alka) August 6, 2014

I get that Moscow isn't Russia, but nonetheless, seriously, nearly every restaurant and grocery here will have to shut or change biz model. — Joshua Yaffa (@yaffaesque) August 6, 2014

While on vacation seeing reports of Russia limiting food imports.Should I buy up all the Croatian wine I can find in duty free shop here? — Nataliya Vasilyeva (@NatVasilyevaAP) August 6, 2014

Will Russian elite keep supporting Putin when there is only 1 type of horrible cheese and Crimean wine left to celebrate that oil bonus? — Yulia Bragina (@YuliaSkyNews) August 6, 2014

Oh fuck this, I am not drinking wine from Krasnodar/Crimea for the next year. — Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) August 6, 2014

This is the thing. If the ban really does go through and is as wide-sweeping as the Russian blogosphere fears, it will hurt not America and not the E.U., but the class of people who are well-educated, well-paid, and well-traveled, who know the difference between a Nero d'Avola and a Nebbiolo, and between prosciutto and jamón serrano. That's a relatively small set of people, and it's also the people who went out into the streets in the winter of 2011-2012 to protest against Vladimir Putin: the urban middle class, or, as the Kremlin derisively dubbed them, the creacles (from the words for creative class).

Still, it will have a wider effect, too. Most restaurants in the country these days serve something from the E.U., things like Czech or German beer (a favorite of Russians of all stripes) and cheap Italian and French wines. Not to mention that much of the beef in Russian restaurants comes from Australia, which has already threatened to ban entry to Vladimir Putin. The ban won't go unnoticed outside the creative class.

And though the Kremlin voices stayed largely silent—they're the ones who live the best, drinking foreign wines and wearing luxe foreign clothes and driving blingy foreign cars and will be the least affected by the ban (the Soviet nomenklatura had plenty of access to foreign goods, after all)—one of the most acerbic and militant Putinists did weigh in.