I am haunted by the feeling that I failed them in that classroom by squandering an opportunity to address questions that really mattered to them.

Across the board, the syllabi begin with a history of feminism and theories of gender, then shift to political debates: At Williams, students delve into reproductive justice arguments, while at the University of Pennsylvania they learn about disability rights; University of Florida offers a module on “interlocking systems of oppression,” while at Barnard, they examine “hunger as ideology.” These are all important topics—some more relevant than others—but what is missing is an engagement with the culture that students face immediately outside the classroom. Today, 1 out of 5 college women is a victim of attempted or completed sexual assault, and three-quarters of those victims are incapacitated. At the same time, researchers find that slut-shaming is a regular occurrence on campuses. Surely these are the kinds of issues we should be discussing in the Women’s Studies classroom.

It wasn’t always like this. When the first Women's Studies programs were created in the late sixties, “the personal is political” was the rallying cry. “Consciousness-raising” led to the realization that problems women assumed were personal could, in fact, be the result of systematic patterns of oppression. Today, universities provide some spaces on campus for students to talk openly about sex, including health services, counseling clinics, and women’s centers. But these resources are designed to offer practical advice and help in times of crisis, rather than intellectual engagement with questions of gender and sexuality. By bringing the personal back into Women’s Studies departments, we would be giving students an opportunity to rigorously and seriously engage with issues that directly affect them—like consent, rape culture and contraception—at a crucial point in their intellectual evolution. Through debate and argument, students could sharpen their opinions and learn to respect those of their classmates.

The very act of analyzing college culture through a feminist lens would allow them to respond to it in a critical way. College students face a barrage of confusing messages about sexuality, ranging from presentations by the BDSM club during the university-sponsored Sex Week to Take Back the Night rallies. Both kinds of event are described as feminist, which only adds to students’ bewilderment. Women’s Studies departments could be helping students untangle these competing claims and make sense of how coercion and consent work in their own lives. But to do this, instructors must be willing to discuss personal issues in class.

Of course, bringing real life problems to the classroom can create a minefield. It is easier to talk about theories of “sexual politics” or “sexual objectification” than sex itself. As an instructor, I always found it tricky to teach about the sexual revolution, fearing that I was encouraging promiscuity. My students were just as likely to wear hijabs as booty-shorts, and I wanted to recognize the validity of more conservative worldviews without seeming as though I was judging. Abstract ideas about the cultural construction of sexuality were an easy out—an easy cop-out, too.

And universities frown on teachers making things too personal in the classroom, in part because this could open the door to sexual harassment charges. In a joint statement last year, the Departments of Justice and Education defined sexual harassment as “unwelcome … verbal conduct of a sexual nature”—a description so broad and subjective that it makes it difficult to lead any discussion about sexuality at all. Policies like this actively discourage Women’s Studies instructors from challenging students to leave their comfort zones and broaden their minds when it comes to sex. It is much safer to speak in conceptual terms so vague they could not possibly offend anyone.