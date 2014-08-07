But because we continue to fail to even see men as integral familial participants, there’s comparatively little research on how—in both elite climes (where, it’s important to note, people are now most likely to be wed in the first place) and in economically disadvantaged ones—they are behaving, or would like to be behaving, within their homes and relationships. The paucity of attention becomes part of the self-reinforcing cycle.

“I wish that I could cite one of the 450 million articles on dads that have been written,” said the economist Justin Wolfers when I called to talk to him about his professional and personal views on contemporary male participation in the home, “especially since there have been 450 zillion pieces written about moms. It does seem like there is a hole in the literature.”

Wolfers sees the roots of his own very active role as a father as the product of accident: Because his partner, the economist Betsey Stevenson, was in labor with their daughter Matilda for 72 hours and then had a C-section, she was immobilized for some days, and the hospital bed next to hers happened to be free, allowing Wolfers to stay overnight. It meant that he had to figure out how to take care of the tiny new human. Stevenson, Wolfers said, “literally didn’t change a diaper. It was my job to pick up Matilda and bring her over. … By the time we took the baby home, Betsey wasn’t already the expert at nine things that I had no clue about."

A very similar thing happened to my husband and me. After a C-section, and in the midst of the rigors of breastfeeding, we made an unspoken agreement: My job was producing milk. His job was everything else: diapers, clothing, bathing, figuring out the naps and soothing and pacifier and bottles for the pumped milk. When I emerged from my post-partum cave a few weeks after the birth of our daughter, my husband, a criminal defense attorney, had to teach me how to change a diaper; he had to show me how the little flaps on the sleeves of the onesies kept our daughter from scratching herself. He was the expert; I was the novice. But because every social and cultural script pushed me, swiftly, toward equal expertise in these matters, we wound up co-parents. Had it worked in reverse, the chances that he would have felt pressure, guilt, or incentive to dive into the nitty-gritty of wipes and burping would have been extremely low.

This is part of why it’s crucial to have a loud public exchange about the role fathers play, and how immediately the specialization begins—or can begin, for those men who want to be full partners and who love women who want to have full partners. Tiny, incremental factors—a few hours in a hospital room—can have life-long impact. Wolfers pointed to how an early-in-life gendered quirk has cast a traditional shadow over one of the domestic arrangements he and Stevenson have worked out: Betsey, as a young person, was taught to cook; Justin was not. Now, Wolfers said, “at age 41, one of us has to make dinner and it just makes absolutely no sense for me to do it, and that is the product of decisions that were made when we were 16.” This is why, Wolfers suggested, that “if we want dads to be better at parenting, we’ve got to build hospital rooms designed for them to stay over that first night. It’s absolutely absurd that the first thing we do is kick dad out and send him home to sleep.”

And once we teach men how to be dads and partners, we must also allow them space to talk about it, to air their grievances and celebrate the pleasures of domesticity, to show the next generation of men and women that male participation within the family is not an aberrant pursuit, but rather a deeply rewarding, deeply taxing, deeply complicated part of life. It’s a part of life that women are prepared for through conversation, advice, and instruction throughout their lives, but that men too rarely hear anything about until they find themselves with a swaddled infant in their arms and a wiped-out wife or girlfriend at their side. Wolfers spoke of how, during the many years he and Stevenson deliberated over whether or not to have children, Stevenson benefited from the counsel of many of her female friends. It was just something women talked about. Wolfers’s male friends did not. Only after their daughter was born did he hear from other men who said, “Isn’t this awesome?” It’s a phenomenon that he calls “the secret dad’s club.”

That club cannot continue to be so secret, in part because men who are increasingly making trade-offs for family, and experiencing professional anxieties, need the same community and support that women do. Wolfers spoke with what he called extreme self-consciousness about his experiences over the past year, when his family has moved from Ann Arbor, where he and Stevenson worked as academics, to Washington, D.C., where she now works in the White House, on the Council of Economic Advisors. Wolfers, whose career as a public policy scholar and economist remains robust, has been left to do primary home-front management, with ample aid from a nanny and assistant. If anything comes up with the couple’s two young children, it is Wolfers who must put his work aside and deal with it. And when they are at dinner parties in D.C., guests lean over Wolfers to talk to Stevenson. “As someone who prides himself on being progressive on these matters,” Wolfers said, he has been “struck by how difficult it’s been, and how I have struggled in this role.” He is thrilled for and supportive of Stevenson, but feels that it’s important to acknowledge the degree to which the reversal of traditional gender roles still presents a challenge. “I am fighting 41 years of socialization!” he said. And what’s more, he said, given the amount of household help he enjoys, and the prestigious nature of his own career, “if it’s hard for me, it’s gotta be really, really hard for other people.”

Yes, it’s so hard. It is hard for these guys who are doing this work on all fronts, just as it’s been hard for the women who have been doing it for so long. Which is why we need to raise our voices in praise of great male partners, and why those partners need to raise their own voices, and why we all need to listen to them.