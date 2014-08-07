Gazan Salafi-jihadis tend to do no such things. More concerned with violent methods of establishing a transnational Islamic state, they have neither the resources nor the inclination to set up soup kitchens. As Salafists, they reject Hamas' attachment to a nationalist—albeit jihadi—cause. Ideology aside, these groups—which are not unified—lack the numbers of Hamas members and supporters. Consider that one of Hamas’ most publicized dilemmas in the past few months was its inability to pay its 40,000 public servants; individual Salafi-jihadi groups typically have no more than a few dozen militants. In fact, several outfits share overlapping memberships. Others exist in name only. True, some 30 Salafi-jihadi militants are reported to have gone to fight in Syria. And, in the past few years, a small number of radicalized Palestinians have begun joining Salafi-jihadi groups with an eye more toward aligning with al-Qaeda and its global jihad, rather than as Palestinian nationalists. But none of this has gelled into any movement of significance, militating against any of these radical organizations being able to replace Hamas.

In fact, in a January report, an Israeli think tank assessed that Hamas was tacitly encouraging Salafi-jihadis to depart for Syria, speculating that, “Hamas wants to ‘export’ potential opponents to external conflict zones,” in addition to its antipathy for the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria. The report also noted that the Gazan fighters tended to be young operatives who were “persecuted by the Hamas security forces.” Indeed, as the governing force in the Gaza Strip, until the current conflict, Hamas largely prevented Gaza's Salafi-jihadis and other extremist groups from launching rockets at Israel at will. Hamas anti-rocket units kept a short leash on belligerents such as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Resistance Committees, and the motley crew of Salafi-jihadi groups in Gaza. Today, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority share a common interest in controlling Salafi-jihadists and other extremists in Gaza in order to secure their dominant places of power in the Gaza Strip and secure the kind of massive reconstruction Gaza so desperately needs.

Such objectives are anathema to Salafi-jihadis, for whom the only goal worth pursuing is militant jihad at all times and at any cost. This puts a fairly small nucleus of Salafi-jihadist extremists at odds with the interests of the most Gazans. Few Gazans advocate for the type of “caliphate” like the one ISIS is pursuing in Syria and Iraq today.

Indeed, Hamas has consciously focused its efforts on creating a Palestinian state that is Islamist in nature, not a transnational caliphate, much to the chagrin of al Qaeda leaders like Ayman al-Zawahiri. Since 2006, Hamas has struggled to balance its jihadist identity and commitment to violent resistance with the need to govern and establish control. As a result, some ideologically extreme and militant Hamas operatives broke with the group and joined Salafi-jihadi outfits that espoused “pure resistance,” created shadow groups—like Jaljalat ("rolling thunder") that they could run in the evenings even as they continued working for Hamas, or even went to Syria.

However this crisis ends, it will be with Hamas no longer in power—and no longer constrained militarily by the burdens of governance. Hamas is likely to emerge less powerful in terms of arms and funds, but more militant and less restrained. This too militates against the growth of Salafi-jihadi groups in Gaza. Indeed, some are likely to reintegrate into Hamas.

Hamas has suffered defeats before, and agreed to ceasefires that motivated Salafi-jihadis to continue attacks against Israel. And while current events are sure to infuriate Salafi-jihadis once more, and inspire them to carry out attacks and try to use recent suffering to recruit more members, they will not have the wherewithal to present a threat anything like ISIS in Syria and Iraq. There, ISIS blossomed in a political vacuum amid deep, sectarian, societal ruptures. These do not exist in Gaza. So long as Gaza is not left as a festering wound and a political vacuum, there is no reason for hysterical predictions of an Islamic State in Gaza.

To the contrary, if the diplomats get this one right, the tragedy of the past few weeks could allow for the reunification of Palestinian society—both the West Bank and Gaza Strip—under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority. That could lead to a deal in which massive reconstruction would flow to Gaza so long as Hamas and other groups are prevented from rearming there (like Hezbollah did after the July 1996 war). In the longer term, it would also improve conditions for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks by reunifying Palestinian society under a moderate leadership at a time when Hamas is severely weakened.