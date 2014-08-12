Aiken’s gamble seems even more profound when you consider the particulars of his race. To the extent national Democrats are paying attention to North Carolina this year, it’s to help keep Senator Kay Hagan in office. And by choosing to run from his current address rather than district-shop, he has consigned himself to inhospitable political terrain. Aiken acknowledges that parts of his home district are so red that Democrats “learn to put their campaign signs deep in the yard so that when someone shoots at them they don’t hit the house.” To compensate, he has staked out moderate—and sometimes vague—positions on everything from Obamacare to gun control to immigration. There’s almost no issue he doesn’t look at through the prism of how conservatives might object. During a recent lunch meeting at a greasy spoon in Moore County, Aiken ate a ham and cheese omelet while he listened to a local Democrat pitch him on a more robust spay-and-neuter policy. Aiken was skeptical. “What about the people who say, ‘Keep your damn hands off my dog—and his nuts’?” he asked.

Of course, there’s one thing about Aiken that might not sit that well with some conservatives, which is why, although Aiken is no longer in the closet, he doesn’t talk about his sexuality unless asked—and then reluctantly. “Certainly from a political standpoint it’s not going to make it easier for me to run here,” he told me. “But it’s just not why I’m running. There are few if any LGBT issues which can be affected by a congressman from a federal level.”

Instead, Aiken is focusing on local concerns, like trying to prevent the Pentagon from moving the 440th Air Wing from Fort Bragg to Arkansas. In true challenger fashion, he argues that Ellmers has “gone Washington” and forgotten about her district. “Jesse Helms spoiled this state when it came to being attentive, and people are used to a certain level of constituent services,” Aiken says. “Renee just doesn’t pay attention or show up, and people see that.” Where Helms’s constituent-services operation once converted Democrats into “Jessecrats,” Aiken is hoping he can pull a similar trick by turning Republicans into what he calls “RepublAikens.”

But What the Heck Mountain looms. When Aiken embarked on his campaign, he made a promise. It was as much to himself as to the voters, and he still feels it’s the key to his political success and to starting the next stage of his life. He promised not to sing.

Keeping that pledge hasn’t always been easy. When he appeared on “The Colbert Report” earlier this year, he declined the host’s offer to do a duet of the “The Star Spangled Banner.” (To which Colbert replied, “Headline: CLAY AIKEN REFUSES TO SING NATIONAL ANTHEM.”) In July, Aiken participated in a women’s issues forum at a restaurant and nightclub in Pinehurst. After the event, I watched him gently turn down an invitation from the establishment’s heavily tattooed assistant manager to come back and do a gig some time. “I’m not singing anymore,” Aiken explained. “You gotta change the dynamic.”

Even Penn Jillette, who after competing against Aiken on “Celebrity Apprentice” suggested that he’d prefer waterboarding to talking to the singer, chipped in $500 to the campaign.

But on a recent afternoon, as he sat in his campaign office in a plush red chair that once graced the game room in his old house, Aiken told me he had a confession to make. He had transgressed. It happened on a Friday night a few months earlier. He was stumping for votes at a senior-citizens center that was hosting a dance party. There was a live band. As he walked in, he was mobbed by septuagenarian women. He realized that, if he didn’t sing for them, he’d “look like such a jerk.”

So Aiken turned to the musicians and asked them to play “Unchained Melody,” the Righteous Brothers classic he’d performed to great success on “Idol.” As soon as he started up with Ohhhh my love, “It was complete pandemonium.” When the song was over, he tried to slip out the door, but one of the elderly women abandoned her date and asked Aiken to dance. Soon, other women were jockeying to cut in. “There were more fights on the dance floor than there are in Iraq right now,” he recalled. Eventually, Aiken managed to oblige every request, sometimes dancing with two women at a time, their male companions standing by themselves against the wall. In the parking lot afterward, Aiken considered what his broken promise had wrought. “Well, I’ve got the vote of every woman in there,” he told a campaign aide, “and every man in there wants to burn me in effigy.”

