Even when the narrative moves in a linear fashion it doesn’t feel linear since Lerner repeats himself—purposefully, of course. Toward the beginning of the novel, the protagonist and Alex prepare for Hurricane Irene. Toward the end they experience Hurricane Sandy, an echoing event. Back to the Future, the Michael J. Fox movie about time travel, comes up on several occasions. In fact, 10:04 takes its name from a detail in Back to the Future: That’s when lightning strikes a clock tower, powering the time-traveling car that takes Fox’s character back to “the future,” his present: 1985.

Lerner doesn’t risk the possibility that readers will miss the connection between his temporal and fictional experiments. In Marfa, when the protagonist announces that he’ll write “the book you’re reading now,” he elaborates, “I resolved to dilate my story not into a novel about literary fraudulence, about fabricating the past, but into an actual present alive with multiple futures.”

What Lerner is driving at here is difficult to summarize, like any complex idea; I take it he means that the process of turning life into fiction is like going back in time. While writing fiction/inhabiting the past, an author feels, like Fox’s character in Back to the Future, that he could make different choices, creating a subtly different present.

It’s not strictly accurate to say that “Lerner is driving at” something; maybe it’s the narrator-protagonist driving at something and Lerner would argue otherwise—though one could be forgiven for conflating the two, and not only because they share basic biographical details. They both wrote “The Golden Vanity,” after all. And they both wrote the long poem excerpted in the Marfa section (“The Dark Threw Patches Down Upon Me Also”). And then anyone familiar with Lerner’s critical writing will realize that he and his protagonist hold rather a lot of opinions in common. For instance the protagonist repeats several paragraphs worth of insights from Lerner’s December, 2013 Harper’s essay on art vandalism and damaged art.

It was recognizing the Harper’s essay that first made me wonder if I were the object of a joke. That, like his protagonist, Lerner felt compelled for various reasons to write a second novel and decided to do so by joining already-published work with already-expressed ideas, figuring he could justify this process by making process a part of the story. That’s an old trick: Masking laziness with knowingness.

The Marfa section, in which the protagonist describes his dull daily life there—eating, sleeping, writing— aggravates the feeling that Lerner doesn’t have all that much respect for his readers; that he’s a poet who condescends to write novels, and thinks too highly of his ability to convert whatever he happens to think or experience into narrative. He describes greeting young Mexican men laboring on his roof: “I turned and waved and said—my own voice strange to me from disuse—good morning.” Then he describes turning them into characters in a poem: “When I returned to the house a couple of hours later the men were still at work, so I put them in the fictional summer of the poem as they hammered above me.” (And yes, in case you’re wondering, Lerner was indeed a writer-in-residence in Marfa—though that was before he published “The Golden Vanity.”)

That Lerner sometimes lets the reader in on his meta-fictional jokes does not lessen the feeling that he’s trying to get away with something. At the celebratory, baby octopus dinner, the protagonist’s agent offers advice on how to write a commercially viable book:

“Just remember this is your opportunity to reach a much wider audience. You have to decide who you want your audience to be, who you think it is. … Develop a clear, geometrical plot; describes faces, even those at the next table; make sure the protagonist undergoes a dramatic transformation.”

The protagonist does none of that. Immediately before the agent’s speech, he mentions the customers at the next table but fails to describe their faces, saying only that the women’s eyes are “lined with shadow.” Lerner certainly expects readers to notice that wink; and maybe, in noticing, to excuse any flaws elsewhere as intentional elements of a novel meant for a select, rather than “wide” audience.

If these criticisms sound like whatever the opposite is of a backhanded compliment, that’s my intention. Lerner has written a rich, sophisticated novel, and maybe he’s not wrong to assume that he can make just about anything succeed on the page, or that readers will forgive his repackaging of his own poetry, stories, and ideas—since the poetry, stories, and ideas work in the new context (and were good to begin with). Some readers may actively like happening upon familiar material, since that gives them the opportunity to re-engage with it.

Lerner may or may not reach the “much wider audience” that his fictionalized agent describes. Anyway that doesn’t seem important to him. But he will likely satisfy his existing audience with 10:04, as promising a second effort as Atocha Station was a debut.