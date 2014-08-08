There was, in the parlance of the Obama administration, nothing good about the Iraq War—just as in Iraq today there are no good options, only moral ambiguities and the danger of another quagmire. But there was some good in Iraq, and in the Yazidi people now being pursued into the mountains of Nineveh Province by wild killers, there was even something pure.

The Yazidi, a tiny sect probably as old as the biblical province its members call home, have nearly been wiped out on dozens of occasions, by dozens of persecutors, and yet they survive. During the Iraq War, they turned to the Americans for protection, and the Americans turned to them for all manner of support. (The Yazidi supplied a disproportionate number of interpreters to the U.S. Army.) For this, the insurgents slaughtered the Yazidi, killing 500 on a single day in 2007. Whenever I would visit their ancestral home in the town of Sinjar, they would plead for stepped-up assistance from Washington.

The Yazidi need that assistance, and they need it today. For an administration that famously prefers to achieve its desired results abroad through suasion rather than brute force, this presents a conundrum. It should not. Whatever it makes of this truth, the Obama team finds itself in command of a military juggernaut. The U.S. Air Force has the means to, first and urgently, provide air cover to the starving Yazidi. And then to keep them alive with air drops of food and medical supplies.

By way of explanation, I am posting below a portrait of Sinjar that I wrote in 2006.