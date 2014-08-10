The 1880 campaign itself was rather routine, with little of substance to differentiate the two parties aside from their positions on tariff policy. Yet the election itself was as much of a nail biter as 1876 had been: nine million Americans turned out, and when it was over Republican James Garfield had outpolled the Democrat by a margin of just 7,000 votes nationwide.

Focus on the outcome by states—the only measure that matters in the Electoral College—and the map shows a nation that seems hopelessly divided along a north-south axis, still fighting the Civil War by other means. Democrats control the former slave states, while Republicans hold an edge in the northeast and Midwest, as the inset captures.

And in a move that would have impressed Nate Silver, Superintendent Gannett ranked each of these states according to the decisiveness of party victory, from least to most partisan.

But Gannett realized that though the state outcomes determined the presidential election, a far more nuanced picture of voter behavior could be captured at the county level. For this reason he relegated the Electoral College map to an inset in order to feature a much larger map of county outcomes. Take a look again at the larger map, and notice the variation. Though the “solid south” had already materialized, a few pockets of support for Garfield endured, as in eastern Tennessee, where anti-Confederate sentiment during the Civil War translated into Republican counties thereafter. Further south, blacks enfranchised by the Fifteenth Amendment created a few small Republican strongholds along the cotton belt, though these disappeared once the black vote was effectively suppressed by poll taxes and other tools. Across the country, the map showed just how much variation the Electoral College concealed.

Then Gannett went even further with his geovisual adventure: it was not enough just to sort the nation into red and blue counties, so he designed a scale of shade to measure not just victory but depth of victory. In any given county one could see not just who won, but how handily.

The light pink areas of the upper south indicated that while the Democrats had prevailed, their control was relatively weak. Conversely, light blue areas throughout the northeast—such as in Pennsylvania below—indicated a Republican party struggling to maintain its hold over regions of massive immigration, industrial turmoil, and growing class conflict. In fact, even though Garfield easily won the Electoral College, the switch of just a few thousand votes in New York would have changed the outcome.

The map may not look advanced today, but in 1883 it broke new ground by enabling Americans to visualize the spatial dynamics of political power. Readers responded enthusiastically. One reviewer pointed to the Republican counties in Arkansas—something left invisible on a map of the Electoral College returns—and wondered what other oddities of geography and history might be uncovered when election returns were more systematically measured. In other words, the map revealed spatial patterns and relationships that might otherwise remain hidden, or only known anecdotally. Perhaps its no coincidence that at the same time the two parties began to launch more coordinated, disciplined, nationwide campaigns, creating a system of two-party rule that we have lived with ever since.