On August 6, as ceasefire talks began in Cairo, Obama endorsed Hamas’s central demand. He told a press conference that he wanted the negotiations to address the removal of the blockade. The Palestinians in Gaza, he said, needed to see "some prospects for an opening of Gaza so that they do not feel walled off and incapable of pursuing basic prosperity." In each of these measures, the administration distanced itself from Netanyahu and the Israelis and attempted, by taking the Palestinians more into account, to play the role of honest broker between the warring parties.

None of these efforts have, however, had any effect. Obama concluded the August 6 press conference by saying that “the U.S. goal right now is to make sure the ceasefire holds,” but two days later hostilities have recommenced. The United States may, perhaps, have been unable to do anything, but it made failure almost certain by not following up any of its initiatives or by undertaking them in a surprisingly slapdash manner. After announcing in May it would recognize the new unity government, and advising it on its membership, the administration sat by while the Netanyahu government used the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers to round up Hamas’s leadership and supporters in the West Bank. The move was clearly aimed at undermining the unity government.

When the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in July, Kerry was in China. Instead of cutting short his visit and attempting to secure a ceasefire, as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had done in November 2012 when fighting erupted in Israel and Gaza during her visit to Cambodia, Kerry allowed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, a sworn enemy of the Muslim Brotherhood, of which Hamas is a wing, to work out a cease-fire agreement with Netanyahu that Hamas was bound to reject.

When Kerry finally swung into action after Hamas rejected the cease-fire proposal, he worked out a proposal with Qatar and Turkey without consulting Egypt, the Israelis, or Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority. Kerry’s proposal—and the way he had gone about framing it—was criticized not just by the Israelis but by the Palestinian Authority and Egyptians. Ha’aretz diplomatic correspondent Barak Ravid, no fan of Netanyahu’s, wrote that Kerry’s “conduct in recent days over the Gaza ceasefire raises serious doubts over his judgment and perception of regional events. It’s as if he isn’t the foreign minister of the world’s most powerful nation, but an alien, who just disembarked his spaceship in the Middle East.”

Sadly, the story doesn’t end there. After having played little role in the recent 72-hour cease fire proposal, Kerry declined to participate personally in the Cairo talks, leaving a senior aide to represent the United States. The obvious contrast, of course, was with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger who in similar circumstances might have been shuttling frantically among all the interested parties, but Kerry’s and the Obama administration’s conduct in Gaza even contrasts with that of Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in November and December of 2012. It’s not as if Kerry and Obama were space aliens, but that the events in Gaza seemed to appear to them as happening on another planet and requiring only intermittent attention. What has happened?