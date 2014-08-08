"I wonder if Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State, reads Mao?" That’s what I was thinking in my Istanbul flat yesterday as a series of disturbing reports arrived from next door in northern Iraq. With the Islamic State seizing the Mosul Dam, threatening thousands of Yazidi families with extermination in the Sinjar Mountains, and poised to advance on the Kurdish capital of Erbil, it seemed Abu Bakr had ripped a page out of Mao’s classic 1937 treatise On Guerilla Warfare.

Mao Zedong wrote the book at the outset of the Second Sino-Japanese War, when Japan invaded the Chinese mainland. It was an argument for a new type of struggle, one which he and the Chinese Communists successfully waged for the next eight years. It lays out what has since become widely accepted as the three-phase Maoist model, the gold standard of insurgency.

In phase one, the guerillas earn the population’s support by distributing propaganda and attacking the organs of government. In phase two, escalating attacks are launched against the government’s military forces and vital institutions. And in phase three, conventional warfare and fighting are used to seize cities, overthrow the government, and assume control of the country.

In Thursday night’s address to the nation, President Obama made frequent reference to the Islamic State, calling them “terrorists.” No doubt, their tactics over the past decade have been barbaric—mass executions and beheadings posted on YouTube—but to refer to them simply as “terrorists” negates their very serious political goals: The establishment of a Caliphate straddling present day Iraq and Syria, stretching to the Mediterranean Sea.