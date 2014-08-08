We’ve seen the Obama administration torn apart by this dilemma before, and we’ve seen the legal gymnastics used to escape. In Libya, Obama could avoid the humanitarian precedent by relying on the national security import of U.N. credibility. After all, it was President Harry Truman who first argued that the commander-in-chief had the constitutional authority to protect “the continued existence of the United Nations as an effective international organization.” So after the U.N. Security Council authorized force in Libya, the president could argue he was acting in defense of a vital American interest: Security Council credibility. And in the chemical weapons debacle in Syria, we saw the president seesaw between a desperate appeal for congressional support on the one hand, and explanations about the national security importance of international norms against chemical weapons and a commander-in-chief’s need to draw “red lines” on the other. All of this was in the service of avoiding a constitutional precedent for a unilateral humanitarian intervention. But in Iraq today, none of those rationales apply.

Even a cursory reading of his statement last night makes clear that the humanitarian interest is secondary. In last night’s statement, the president opened by explaining that he had authorized two separate operations in Iraq: “targeted airstrikes to protect our American personnel, and a humanitarian effort to help save thousands of Iraqi civilians who are trapped on a mountain without food and water and facing almost certain death.” When discussing military action, he repeatedly emphasized that the Islamic State has “neared the city of Erbil, where American diplomats and civilians serve at our consulate and American military personnel advise Iraqi forces.” For the Americans, targeted strikes on ISIS; for the Kurds and Yezidi, food and water. It is only seven paragraphs in, after forceful assertions that “the United States cannot and should not intervene every time there’s a crisis in the world,” that he explains that some targeted strikes might also be warranted to break the siege on “Mount Sinjar and protect the civilians trapped there.” So the humanitarian justification for military force is almost an afterthought, requiring hemming, hawing, and apology.

In the last few hours, that “American self-defense” justification has become even more pronounced as military and diplomatic spokespeople repeatedly emphasize the Islamic State’s proximity to American citizens as they announce American strikes. The reason for emphasizing this narrow argument is clear: Obama is seeking to avoid an overly broad constitutional precedent that could lead to a future presidency run amok. Constitutionally, Obama feels comfortable with unilateral presidential action to defend Americans, but not American values. He has justified these strikes accordingly.

But the administration’s reasoning is both deceptive and narrow-minded. If the defense of the U.S. personnel were truly our primary goal, we could simply withdraw our diplomats and advisors from harm’s way. Indeed, this is precisely what we would do in most other embassies and consulates if fighting neared them. The decision to remain and fight is a choice, and a noble one. But when any reasonable observer can figure out that the president’s primary motivation here is not precisely what he claims, he has harmed the very rule-of-law he seeks to promote.

Obama's current framing also reflects a narrow conception of American interests, and the relation of these interests to our values. The decision to stand and fight is an active humanitarian and political decision. It is based in the understanding (an understanding that the president himself acknowledged last night, later in his statement when he finally explained that “when we face a situation like we do on that mountain… and when we have the unique capabilities to help avert a massacre, then I believe the United States of America cannot turn a blind eye”) that America’s awesome military power comes with the responsibility to act to prevent catastrophic acts of evil. And it also recognizes that America’s place in the world means our interests and values are not easily separated. A world in which ethnic minorities are annihilated and our key allies are overwhelmed is a world less safe for America. But the administration’s decision to base our intervention on the protection of American personnel obscures that truth. And it is a truth the American people may need to hear clearly.