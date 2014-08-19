In a collection of nine photographs called Umma, photographer Goseong Choi documented his family's emotion following the sudden death of his maternal grandmother. Using large-scale shots, Choi captures the personal grief of his family in the cold winter of Maji—a South Korean village. Choi—who was born in Sungnam, South Korea, before eventually moving to New York City—had come to the village after the end of another relationship. This month, the series is on display at the Blue Sky Gallery. Choi's work has been exhibited in the U.S., Europe, South Korea, Malaysia, and Guatemala.