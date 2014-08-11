Don’t get me wrong: There’s plenty about Walmart I don’t like, particularly when it comes to the treatment of its workers. But the U.S. appears to have a shortage of primary care providers. The population is aging and there aren’t enough general practitioners, family doctors, and geriatricians to take care of everybody. We’ll have to train some more doctors or, at least, open the borders to more of them who got their training overseas. But those steps won’t solve the problem on their own, at least in any reasonable span of time. We also need other ways to deliver medical care.

In-store primary clinics—versions of which you can already find at CVS, Target, and Walgreens—are one way to meet that need. These clinics rely more heavily on nurse practitioners and other non-physicians to deliver care. This is why they can ramp up quickly and address the growing need for services. This is also why the clinics can provide care for less money. Nurse practitioners and other professionals, though frequently well-paid, don’t command the same high salaries as physicians. And as any economist will tell you, the high price of physicians services is a significant factor in U.S. health care spending.

Walmart’s famously ruthless approach to cost-cutting has its downsides. It’s easy to imagine the company treating its medical employees badly or, maybe even worse, creating a system of medical care that isn't very good for patients. But the company also has a chance to be innovative, in ways that could benefit the public. It can make medical care easier to get, simply by providing routine care at more convenient times (like a Sunday afternoon, when your doctor's office probably isn't open). Walmart can also use its buying power to bargain for better prices from drug makers and suppliers. As Dan Diamond of the Advisory Board notes, the two South Carolina clinics are in two of the poorest parts of the state—where the need for cheap health care is greatest, particularly since South Carolina hasn’t expanded its Medicaid program.

Ideally, Walmart would integrate its operations with larger networks of doctors and hospitals—the way Walgreens has in a few places—so that the clinics would become a way to introduce patients with more serious medical conditions to the facilities and specialists they will inevitably need at various times.

What are the chances the experiment works out well? I don’t know. But I’ll be rooting for it to succeed.