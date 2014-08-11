President Barack Obama last week launched a humanitarian intervention in northern Iraq, but some have argued that the airstrikes are something else entirely. The operation isn't about protecting the massacred Yezidi minority, loyal Kurdish allies, or even American personnel, these critics say; it's about protecting oil fields.

This thesis is farfetched. Multiple news sources have detailed accounts of the deliberations that went into the president’s choice, and they all look pretty similar: A president extremely reluctant to use force, strong lobbying from U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power, growing information on the butchering and enslavement of minorities, reliable reports of starving and besieged Yezidi refugees on Mount Sinjar, an alarming conversation where Joint Chiefs Chairman General Martin Dempsey assessed that Kurdish forces were buckling, and the use of the word “genocide” in the Situation Room. Nowhere, of course, does the word “oil” appear.

Even the circumstantial context is pretty weak. Recent American policy toward the Kurds has quite clearly flown in the face of our oil interests. As the Kurds have increasingly separated themselves from the central government in Baghdad, the U.S. government has pressured allies not to buy Kurdish oil and U.S. courts have even sought to prevent such sales through seizure orders. Furthermore, the United States is far less dependent on Middle Eastern oil than it’s been in the past. We’ve relaxed decades-old restrictions on oil exports, and the United States has overtaken Saudi Arabia for as the world’s top oil producer.

All of this doesn’t mean that oil is entirely irrelevant. One could plausibly argue that oil has so shaped our view of the Middle East, that even the way we think about humanitarianism is affected. Indeed, the U.S. isn't known for humanitarian interventions in other parts of the world. And it makes sense to ask what factors have made the Obama administration more inclined to act here and now, when previous administrations have failed to do so in other circumstances. There may be something beyond lessons of history and the influence of people like Samantha Power motivating today’s sympathy with ISIS’s victims.