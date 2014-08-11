As the war dragged on, Hamas' tactics became harder to ignore. On July 21, the Wall Street Journal’s Nick Casey tweeted his suspicion that patients at Shifa were less than thrilled at Hamas’s use of the place. That tweet, however, was soon deleted without explanation. The next day, a Palestinian journalist wrote in France’s Liberation newspaper that he had been interrogated by Hamas and threatened with expulsion from the Strip. A colleague had even denied him shelter for the night, explaining, “You don’t mess with these people”—Hamas, that is—“during war.” Two days later, the story was pulled at the journalist’s request.

On July 28, explosions hit Shifa and the nearby Shati refugee camp, killing ten people—nine of them children. A Daily Beast report from Gaza, "Israel’s Campaign to Send Gaza Back to the Stone Age," described a scene in which "young children writhed in pain on gurneys waiting for scrambling ER doctors to attend to them following an air strike on the Al Shati Refugee camp. Nine of the 10 people killed in the attack were children and many more were wounded." At the same time, however, an Italian journalist admitted the strike had not been Israel’s work but the result of a misfired Hamas rocket—evidence of which Hamas had quickly cleaned up. He had waited to disclose the information, he wrote, until he was well away from Gaza (and Hamas' retribution).

As the conflict approached the one-month mark, media coverage had perceptibly changed. On August 1, a correspondent for Finnish TV reported seeing rockets fired from Shifa. Days later, an Indian TV crew, filming from their hotel room, spotted a Hamas team setting up a rocket launcher in a densely populated area nearby. Yet again, the footage was aired only after the crew left Gaza.

But the most damning footage of all came on August 5, from Gallagher Fenwick of the TV network France 24. Several days prior, correspondent had been reporting live when a Hamas rocket whooshed over his head. Returning later to the launch site, he revealed that it had been a densely populated area 100 meters from a U.N. facility and 50 meters from a hotel frequented by foreign journalists.

Hamas’s rocket attack was triply cynical: Intended to draw fire not only at its own population, but at a putatively neutral UN building and the very Western journalists who had thus far kept the group’s actions largely hidden from view.

On Friday, Anshel Pfeffer, a reporter for Israel’s left-wing Haaretz daily, pressed a number of foreign journalists just back from Gaza about their coverage. Responses ranged from the patently false (Hamas was “too busy fighting to bother” with media, offered one) to the plausible (“I would have got killed,” a veteran war correspondent said).

Israel is having none of it. “This is the A-team of the war-reporting profession,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman lamented. “How did Hamas succeed so completely?”

Other journalists acknowledged regret.

“Looking back, I should have at least tried to report a bit more about the Hamas fighters,” one unnamed reporter told Haaretz while he was still in Gaza.

“The civilian angle took up nearly all the attention, but the Hamas angle should have got more coverage, especially the fact they … had hidden weapons in private homes and mosques,” he said. “That should have been covered better, but there was just so much death all around.”

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon denounced the strike on Shifa and the nearby Shati refugee camp, and that he said “all available evidence” pointed to Israeli artillery as the culprit. In fact, Ban Ki-moon was addressing a strike on a girls’ school in the Jabaliya refugee camp.