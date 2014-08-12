Until last week, most people had never heard of the Yazidi, a small non-Abrahamic faith with barely a half million adherents scattered across northern Iraq and Syria. But their prayers were answered when President Barack Obama announced, “Today, America is coming to help.”

It all seems so capricious. In a world replete with cases where state and non-state actors alike are threatening the lives—and in many cases even the fundamental existence—of minority groups, the question of who lives and who dies is increasingly central to the calculus of national security decisions. But there has been very little in the way of a formal or even informal Obama Doctrine to suggest when force can, and should, be used to save civilian lives. But with airstrikes underway in northern Iraq, his doctrine is coming into view.

Policymakers and advocates agree that each case is specific; there are no cookie cutter approaches to be applied with rote precision, and the use of military force should always be an option of last resort. Through its Mass Atrocity Response Operations handbook, the U.S. Army has recently recognized that “the failure to act in the face of mass killings of civilians is not simply a function of political will or legal authority; the failure also reflects a lack of thinking about how military forces might respond.” Understanding how to respond is an important first step, but the seeming randomness surrounding questions of when and where to respond are what impede an effective response and even undermine the potential deterrent effect that the threat of an intervention could impose on would-be perpetrators.

Such is the lament of the genocide prevention community these days. Countless signatures and speeches, grassroots campaigns, and high-level summits failed over four years to generate much international action to save the millions of Syrians living under constant threat of death—or to save the more than 150,000 who have already died—and yet, the Yazidi have been able to rally such action seemingly overnight. It's reasonable to ask what’s different.