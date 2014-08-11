“This sometimes goes overlooked,” Martins said in a press conference Sunday at Guantánamo. “Many of the people who come here, who I speak to, don’t know that we are recognizing ourselves as needing to comply with the humane treatment standards of Common Article 3 [of the Geneva Conventions].”

Human rights groups have criticized military commissions as lacking the due process protections that are guaranteed in federal courts. But Martins said that the top priority for the commissions is to ensure that “a fair trial and national security are upheld. The American people should be able to have both of those.”

The defense lawyers representing the 9/11 detainees tell a very different story. In the same press conference, defense attorneys Walter Ruiz and James Connell described the military commissions as a system that is more committed to hiding evidence of torture than giving the prisoners a fair trial. For nearly an hour, the two lawyers rattled off examples of the U.S. government’s misconduct in the 9/11 case.

Ruiz represents Mustafa Al Hawsawi, one of the alleged 9/11 planners. Last month, he filed a motion arguing that the conditions of his client’s detention violate international human rights law. Specifically, he referenced solitary confinement, the ban on making phone calls (including to family members), and restrictions on the detainees’ ability to worship as a group. Ruiz has not yet been able to visit his client in Camp 7, the highly secretive facility that houses the high-value detainees. (Details of his client’s detention conditions come from reports by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The ICRC has made more than 90 visits to the Guantánamo Bay since 2002, but records from their visits are treated as classified. Last year, the defense team got access to the reports through a court motion.)

Another 9/11 detainee, Ammar al Baluchi, has not been allowed to send letters to people outside of the prison, a privilege afforded to prisoners in high-security prisons in the U.S. “We’re not talking about writings about jihad,” said Connell, who represents him. “I had in my possession a letter from my client to an important mitigation witness saying, ‘This is my lawyer, please talk to him.’”