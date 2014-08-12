Contemporary historians report that at the peak of the Antonine Plague, 2,000 people were dying every day in Rome. If the explanation the Romans came up with seems a little silly, it’s difficult to fault them for it. There had to be some cause for the catastrophe, they reasoned. If so many people were dying each day, it must be because they’d done something they shouldn’t have; offended a god, opened a hole in a temple that should have remained closed. It is infinitely more terrifying to imagine that such calamity can befall us entirely by chance.

Sixteen centuries after the Antonine Plague, Captain George Vancouver sailed up the west coast of the land that would later be known as Canada. As they sailed north, he and his crew were increasingly disconcerted. This was a rich, fertile land, with a temperate climate, and yet it seemed strangely empty. When they went ashore, they noted dozens of empty villages, bleached skeletons scattered about in the weeds. “I frequently met with human bones during my rambles,” his crew member Thomas Manby wrote. Smallpox had already arrived.

Estimates on how long smallpox has been with us have varied. In a 2009 review published in the journal Archives of Virology, the Russian scientist Sergei N. Shchelkunov makes a compelling case for the disease having made the jump from rodents to humans between three and four thousand years ago. The human misery wrought by the disease is incalculable. In the thousands of years when smallpox was with us, we died by the millions. Populations were decimated. Civilizations fell.

But what were we left with, after all that time? Can one illness protect against another? Smallpox was with us for so long that it changed us physiologically. Most humans have two copies of a gene that produces a receptor, called CCR5, that allows the HIV virus to enter the cells of the immune system. But among people of European descent, approximately 10% have only one of these genes, instead of two. People with this genetic mutation are far less likely to contract HIV, and when they do, the disease progresses more slowly.

Some years ago, scientists at UC Berkeley found that the prevalence of this genetic mutation among Europeans came about due to Europeans’ prolonged exposure to smallpox. In the years when smallpox flared, people who happened to carry the CCR5 mutation were much less likely to catch smallpox, and thus much more likely to survive long enough to give birth to children with the same mutation. In other words, the genetic mutation that protects against HIV also protects against smallpox. Pandemics have always haunted us, but at least one of them lingered long enough to change us in such a way that we were resistant to another illness.

Ebola is very new. The disease made its debut in humans in 1976, not far from the Ebola River in what was then Zaire. Zaire, of course, is now the Republic of Congo, but the old name lives on as a strain of the virus. Ebola-Zaire is the strain from which people are presently dying in Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone.

I hope it won’t be with us for long. I hope that the same forces of technological advancement that make pandemics harder to contain now than before—the dazzling ease of crossing oceans, with or without viral timebombs in our bodies—will lead soon to a vaccine. I hope that our descendants won’t fear Ebola.

What will they fear? They’ll fear something, certainly. After smallpox, there was HIV/AIDS; after Ebola, there will be something else, and then something else after that. It’s tempting to think of these illnesses as a series of assassins, dispatched one after another, and thoughts of assassins always bring me back to Pale Fire. In Vladimir Nabokov’s magnificent late novel, the narrator—Kinbote, a deposed king who once ruled a distant northern land—considers his vulnerability in the wake of an attempt on his life. The assassin, Jakob Gradus, shot the wrong man and is behind bars, but there will be other assassins behind him. Whatever path his life takes, Kinbote considers,

Somebody, somewhere, will quietly set out—somebody has already set out, somebody still rather far away is buying a ticket, is boarding a bus, a ship, a plane, has landed, is walking toward a million photographers, and presently he will ring at my door—a bigger, more respectable, more competent Gradus.

Ebola will end someday, just as smallpox did. But there will always be another Gradus, and there will always be our fear.