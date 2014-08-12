For example, a study published in 2002 from the University of Colorado at Boulder and University of Chicago found that white undergraduates had higher error rates when it came to unarmed African American suspects (1.45 per 20 trials compared to 1.23 for unarmed white suspects).

Police officers who play the simulations have similar results. In a 2005 study from Florida State University researchers, a mostly white, mostly male group of officers in Florida were statistically more likely to let armed white suspects slip while shooting unarmed black suspects instead.

Police in that study shot fewer unarmed suspects than the undergraduates did, a difference attributable to professional training. The more complicated and demanding the training, the researchers found, the more practice officers have in ignoring irrelevant information—including stereotypes. According to a comprehensive comparison of police vs. civilian shooting rates published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, training makes an even clearer difference. Though police officers took longer to decide whether to shoot if the person was black, that analysis found trained officers weren't influenced by race when it actually came to pulling the trigger.

We don’t know how this translates in real-world situations. Split-second decision making is a lot more complicated outside the lab, where there are more distractions and the situation is actually life-threatening. Even though police do incorporate quick-decision training with shooting targets at academy training, they still occasionally kill an unarmed person in real life. Michael Brown was just the latest one.