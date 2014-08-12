The skies over Gaza and Israel are free of rockets and fighter jets for now, as negotiators meet during another tenuous Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire. According to news accounts Tuesday, the negotiations are not going well. But given the goals of the two sides, both short term and long term, this impasse should surprise no one.

After launching a lengthy rocket campaign against Israeli cities and triggering a devastating Israeli response, Hamas is desperate to demonstrate some sort of concrete gain so that it can convince Palestinians that its violent strategy is worth its catastrophic costs. Hamas is also desperate to open a route for rearmament, now that its rocket supply is depleted and its tunnel network bulldozed. That's why the group has made a weakening of the Israeli blockade its prime immediate goal. For its part, Israel is determined to deny Hamas a strategic victory that would legitimate its violent strategy and weaken the more moderate Palestinian Authority. And most importantly, Israel insists that a release of its blockade be accompanied by enforceable measures for the demilitarization of Gaza.

Given the incompatibility of the sides’ respective goals, it’s clear that negotiations are a bit of a farce. In the short term, Hamas seeks an arrangement that expands its legitimacy at the expense of the Palestinian Authority; Israel seeks to weaken Hamas and enhance the authority of the Palestinian Authority. Hamas seeks rearmament; Israel seeks demilitarization. In the long term, Hamas seeks Israel’s dissolution and replacement with an Islamist state. Israel seeks a reliable normalcy for its citizens, and is currently deeply divided over whether it wants, needs, or can even afford the creation of a Palestinian State. These objectives are simply not reconcilable.

The question, then, is who will blink first. Will the misery of constant rocket fire and international horror at the costs to Gazan civilians force Israel to weaken the blockade without mechanisms for demilitarization? Or will ongoing damage to Hamas’ infrastructure, the decimation of its ranks and the depletion of its weaponry force it to consent to an acceptable degree of disarmament?