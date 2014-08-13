The simplicity of the profile’s narrative is compounded by Bamford’s bewildering reluctance to ask any challenging questions at all. Bamford never asks why Snowden accepted—and even pursued—a series of high-level jobs in signals intelligence despite his misgivings. Bamford never pushes Snowden to face the moral complexity of his choices. And he never asks Snowden to explain whether it was responsible of him to release troves of information that not even he himself had seen. Most remarkably, Bamford seems unwilling to push Snowden on even his most outlandish claims, like Snowden’s insistence that he tried “to leave a trail of digital bread crumbs” so that his colleagues could determine what he had taken, prepare for future leaks, and mitigate damage. Alas, Snowden explains to a sympathetic Bamford, the NSA was simply too incompetent to decipher his clues. (“I figured they would have a hard time… I didn't figure they would be completely incapable.”)

Tell me if this narrative makes any sense: Snowden genuinely wanted to mitigate damage from his disclosure and tried to let the government know what he had taken; but rather than simply giving the NSA the very same file that he handed off to Laura Poitras, Barton Gellman, and Glenn Greenwald, he chose to leave a “trail of breadcrumbs"? Now, national security isn’t quite Grimm's Fairy Tales, nor is it a Dan Brown novel, so perhaps it might have made sense for Bamford to ask why Snowden chose this particular method for helping out his old colleagues at the NSA. And although Bamford is clearly enamored with Snowden’s brilliance (virtually the only family quotation about Snowden that Bamford thought worthy of inclusion was Snowden’s father’s proud mention of his son’s high IQ scores), it's doubtful that Snowden’s attempts at helping were simply too clever for the combined powers of the American intelligence agencies. But again, Bamford doesn’t see fit to ask.

Bamford also engages in some outright distortions. At one point in the essay, he describes a “troubling” memo that suggests that “personal vulnerabilities,” particularly pornography consumption, might be used to “destroy the reputations of government critics.” From this description, the memo does sound troubling, and Snowden’s invocation of the FBI attempts to use Martin Luther King’s infidelity sounds eminently reasonable. The problem, however, is that “government critics” is an astounding attempt to misdirect his readers. The memo actually discusses six specific militant Jihadist propagandists, all of whom live outside the United States. We can, and must, debate the morality and efficacy of using pornography habits to discredit Islamist radicalizers; but labeling such people “government critics” simply isn't honest.

What holds true for this particular memo also holds true for much of the debate over Snowden’s actions: There is a robust argument to be had by serious people committed to truth. But truth is passé, and that argument doesn’t seem to be happening. Because for today’s antigovernment journalists, attempts at impartiality are considered a sign of impurity. Journalism is actually about winning the debate. And more specifically, it’s about waging a scorched-earth war against an out-of-control government. Perhaps that’s a noble cause, but the tactics leave us with public relations instead of journalism. Or to be more precise, they leave us with James Bamford.