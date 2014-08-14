The most important thing about Hillary Clinton’s interview with The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg might not be what it told us about Clinton herself, or the nature of her expected presidential candidacy, but about the political media and how it’s coping with the absence of a clearly contested Democratic primary.

The transcript has become a Rorschach test for the political press. How they interpret it probably says more about their perceptions of Hillary Clinton—whether based on years of reporting, or lazy caricatures—than about Clinton herself. Generally these interpretations fit into one of two different binary frames. Goldberg’s Atlantic colleague James Fallows bisected one of those frames here. By one reading of the transcript, Hillary didn’t mean to emphasize her disagreements with President Obama over national security policy, and his Syria policy in particular, and was simply slow to set the record straight. By another she knew exactly what she was doing, and is belatedly downplaying these differences pro forma, knowing that the damage she intended to do is done.

Then there’s the substantive dichotomy: Either Hillary was expressing her long-held, well-understood interventionist views, which have always been to the right of Obama’s, or she was positioning—trying to separate herself from him in any way possible—in which case the interview tells us nothing at all about how she might conduct U.S. foreign policy.

So there’s some ambiguity here. What’s unambiguous though, is that the absence of a natural Hillary rival has left the press desperate to set off unexploded differences between her and Obama, and that they will treat her every utterance about Obama’s record as a condemnation if they can.