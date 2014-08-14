Seeing why requires a little history. Prior to the 1900s, the question of who was an employee and who an independent contractor wasn’t really important. There were no taxes to be withheld from “wages,” no Social Security, Medicare, or unemployment benefits to be paid by the government, and no protections for “employees” such as the minimum wage or worker’s compensation. All this changed when landmark laws such as the Social Security Act and Fair Labor Standards Act were first enacted in the 1930s. But the definition of “employee” was murky. In one famous early case, for example, the Supreme Court explained, “The word [employee] is not treated by Congress as a word of art having a definite meaning. Rather it takes color from its surroundings in the statute where it appears … which must be read in the light of the mischief to be corrected and the end to be attained.”

If that sounds like a formula for uncertainty, it was. Looking for a more predictable way to distinguish between employees and independent contractors, government agencies and courts eventually borrowed heavily from nineteenth-century concepts of master and servant. Every law student knows the case from first-year torts: If a master sends his servant to pick up coal at the rail station and the servant injures a third party while engaged in that endeavor, the master can be held liable for the injuries. This waffly test worked OK from the Depression through the post-war industrial era, but it starts to fail in today’s economy, in which complex modern firms routinely assemble teams comprised of both full time employees and independent consultants.

This trend of mixing employees and contractors will only continue. More and more people today are choosing to be independent contractors because they want greater flexibility and control over their lives. For example, in a 2013 survey conducted by oDesk, more than half of the professionals that had both a “regular” job and also freelanced as an independent contractor on the side responded that they planned to shed their regular job and only work as an independent contractor within the next two years. Increasingly, these workers are typically highly educated and independent-minded, dubbed “SuperTemps” by one of us in the Harvard Business Review. These workers are not an aberration, but a growing component of the modern labor force. Needless to say, the idea that this vocal group’s livelihood is being put at risk by archaic legal categories is a source of resentment and anger that politicians will be hearing more about.

Truth is, the prime motive for reclassifying independent professionals today is not about legal theory or fears of worker abuse. It’s about money. The Obama Administration claims that cracking down on worker misclassification could generate an additional $7 billion in federal taxes over the next decade. Many state governments similarly view reclassification of independent contractors as a cheap way to raise millions in “unpaid” taxes. The last time the IRS figured out how much money they were “losing” was in 1984, when it estimated the tax loss at $1.6 billion (which would be about $3.7 billion in 2014 dollars). The IRS has been working on updating those numbers, which should be out next year.

But if their income is their income, no matter what a worker is called, how can there be such a “tax gap”? The answer is that governments believe independent contractors systemically underreport their income; employees whose taxes are withheld from their paychecks obviously can’t.