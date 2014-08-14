Residents of Ferguson, Missouri who took to the streets Wednesday night to protest the shooting of an unarmed black teenager, Michael Brown, were met with a police force outfitted in riot gear and armored trucks. Here are some of the shocking photos from the scene, as police used tear gas, smoke grenades, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
AP Photo/St. Louis Post-Dispatch, David Carson
A protester takes shelter from smoke billowing around him.
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
A man watches as police walk through a cloud of smoke during a clash with protesters.
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
An explosive device deployed by police flies in the air as police and protesters clash.
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Another device deployed by police goes off in the street as police and protesters clash.
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
A man picks up a flaming bottle and prepares to throw it as a line of police advance in the distance.
AP Photo/St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Robert Cohen
Police officers work their way north on West Florissant Avenue in Ferguson, Mo., clearing the road of people.