On June 23rd, The New Republic launched the Future of Work, with support from Credit Suisse.

For two months, we've covered this sweeping topic with commentary on working families, office culture, technological advances, gender equality, and many other workplace issues tied to current conversation.

As the series comes to a close, we've asked our readers to weigh in. Their opinions about how we'll work in the future were captured in a Typeform survey, from August 4 to August 7, that garnered over 1,500 responses.

Here are the results: