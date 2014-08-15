If this is not a case of categorical discretion, what exactly would be? You always have to make determinations on an individual level to judge whether the person qualifies for a certain program. But the eligibility criteria are set across-the-board. That certainly sounds like a categorical use of prosecutorial discretion. And the fact that the administration has tried to spin the program as a case-by-case use of prosecutorial discretion demonstrates that they are sensitive to the different legal ramifications associated with categorical policy.

(It’s noteworthy that, when asked by the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent about this very question last week, the acting DHS Attorney General during that period sidestepped the issue—twice.)

If the federal government has to prioritize its resources, why should we care if the president decides to make enforcement decisions for broad categories of people? A big reason is deterrence. Zachary Price, a visiting assistant professor at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, lays out this argument nicely in a recent piece for the Vanderbilt Law Review. Even if the federal government lacks resources to enforce a law on everybody, he points out, mere threat of enforcement can get people to comply. But once you’ve waived away enforcement for a group of people, they won’t bother to obey. Eliminating the deterrent, Price argues, undermines the law—and thus crosses the line from prosecutorial discretion to “law making.”

That’s a pretty powerful argument for why something like DACA exceeds the boundaries of presidential authority—and what separates it from the Morton Memo. Under DACA, thousands of undocumented immigrants have been granted deferred status and no longer fear deportation, at least temporarily. The Morton Memo, on the other hand, never removed the threat of deportation, because officers could still make judgments on a case-by-case basis. That’s why, under Price’s argument, the Morton Memo is a legal use of prosecutorial discretion and DACA is not.

But that’s not the end of the story. This analysis elides over a key point: Congress does not create laws just to discourage certain actions. It also has many other priorities in mind. The president can implement legislation in a way that downplays the importance of deterrence while promoting other values in a way that stays faithful to the statute. “Among these [institutional design choices the president must make] are how to respect “rule of law” values in the context of prosecutorial discretion,” Hiroshi Motomura, a law professor at UCLA, writes in an email, “and those values include consistency, predictability, and nondiscrimination (which can be viewed as forms of consistency and predictability in this context). This requires a balancing of non–deterrence against these other values as part of prosecutorial discretion in a way that is faithful.” In other words, giving up on some deterrence may not be an example of “law-making,” which the president clearly can’t do. It might be an example of balancing the law’s many different missions—and other constitutional duties—which is something the president clearly can do.

For instance, DACA did not just eliminate a deterrent for staying in the U.S. illegally. It also made the immigration system more predictable, consistent and fair—all priorities that Congress generally cares about in crafting legislation. “A program like DACA has many positive consequences that offset any net non–deterrence that result,” says Motomura, who authored a letter to President Obama in 2012 outlining the legal rationale behind DACA. “If the [past] guidelines had been administered fairly, uniformity, predictably, and without reasonable concerns about racial and ethnic bias on the part of various actors with enforcement roles, DACA might not have been necessary. This is a key reason for DACA (and broader versions of such a program) that Price ignores.” There’s no doubt that DACA eliminates a deterrent, particularly by granting work authorizations to these undocumented immigrants. But that is not enough to prove its illegality.

Based on reports from the Washington Post, the president is now considering expanding DACA for a much larger class of undocumented immigrants, possibly as many as five million of them. It’s important to remember that these are just reports. Nothing has been confirmed or announced. But if the president does go in this direction, he will likely use a similar legal justification to that used for DACA. Whether the positive consequences of this new executive action exceed the negatives of undermining the deterrence built into the law is a subjective question. But liberals should remember that efficiently prioritizing resources is not a sufficient legal justification for prosecutorial discretion.

“[T]he test is whether the exercise of discretion relates to faithful execution of the law, not whether the exercise of discretion relates to prioritization of limited enforcement resources,” David Leopold, an immigration lawyer in Cleveland at David Leopold and Associates, wrote in an email. “Prioritization of resources may be an example of faithful execution, but [it is] not the test of legitimacy…as a policy choice.”

There is no clear line here. What are Congress’s priorities? And how do we compare them to one another? Conservatives and liberals will likely value these priorities differently and thus come to different conclusions about the legality of Obama’s action. But this is precisely what gives an executive so much power in implementing laws. There are other constraints—political ones certainly—that Obama must consider. But so long as the president is faithfully implementing the law in a manner that arguably lives up to Congress’s priorities, he is on firm legal ground.