There were more protests in Ferguson, Missouri, on Wednesday night. There were also more confrontations with police and more arrests—and many more questions about what the heck is going on there, four days after the shooting of an unarmed young African-American man by a local officer.

Among the people that police took into custody on Wednesday were two reporters: Wesley Lowery of the Washington Post and Ryan Reilly of the Huffington Post. It happened while they were at a McDonald’s that journalists have been using as a makeshift base to cover the demonstrations. According to Lowery’s account, which you can read here, police in assault gear came into the McDonald’s and asked people to leave. Lowery was arrested after trying to videotape the officers, as he was gathering his things and walking out. Reilly was arrested at the same time, for reasons that remain unclear. Both reporters said they were handled roughly. Both were released a few hours later. “We are appalled by the conduct of the police officers involved,” Washington Post Executive Editor Martin Baron said in a statement.

The journalists will be ok, I suspect, and the free press will be, too. Ferguson’s police chief told another journalist that the arresting officers were “probably somebody who didn’t know better”—an explanation that seems plausible. But as several other writers observed last night, the incident calls into question the credibility of officials who say the police response to the protests—a reaction that has included extensive use of tear gas and rubber bullets—is necessary to maintain public safety and order.

To be clear, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about what’s going on in Ferguson—and what went on before. The photographs of highly militarized cops standing off against apparently peaceful protesters look very bad. So do the stories of rough treatment, worse than what the two reporters got. But there was looting a few days ago, plus reports of at least a few protesters lobbing “flaming projectiles” at the cops as recently as last night. Similarly, the details of what actually happened on Saturday remain very much in dispute. Everybody seems to agree that Michael Brown, 18, didn’t have a weapon and was shot multiple times from one gun. But the police say all of this happened after Brown attacked an officer and tried to grab the officer’s firearm. Witnesses say Brown was shot while in the act of surrendering, after being stopped for nothing more than walking in the middle of the street. Right now, there’s just no way to be sure about these things.