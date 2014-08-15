Barrel bombs were first mentioned in the media in August 2012, but I remember seeing their impact in Northern Latakia in April 2012. These bombs are made of 200 to 500 kilograms of explosives mixed with metal shrapnel, gasoline or sometimes chemical agents like chlorine gas. Barrel bombs are dumb and cheap bombs. Their poor accuracy and indiscriminate use in populated civilian areas can cause destruction of whole blocks of buildings and many deaths, amputations, and disabilities from flying shrapnel and crushing injuries.

Barrel bombs used by Syrian government killed more than 20,000 people between the time the conflict began in March 2011 and December 2013, with an estimated 10,000 more since. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 2,000 people have been killed in Aleppo since the beginning of the year, due mostly to barrel bombing, including 283 women and 567 children. More than 6,000 barrels have been dropped on Aleppo since December.

In the aftermath of one of the attacks, on December 25, 2012, Dr. Mohammad Abu Hamza, an orthopedic surgeon volunteering in Aleppo, sent me this email along with some horrendous photos:

Today after the regime dropped 15 barrel bombs on the neighborhood, I saw headless children, yes children, other children screaming who lost their legs and arms, wounded young men thrown on the floor ... in pools of their blood and no place to accommodate them, one young man with head injury and large wounds who is convulsing, a mother screaming and crying pointing to her son begging doctors to take care of him, he is lying motionless dead on one of the hospital beds although she thinks that he is still alive, a group of men entered the Emergency Room carrying another young man who was just killed and chanting eulogies for the martyr. Suddenly a man entered the hospital screaming ’help, help.’ The helicopter threw another barrel bomb on the people gathered to evacuate the wounded.

This is not a horror movie. This is a public hospital called M-10 in the heart of Aleppo. Dr. Abu Hamza left his lucrative medical practice in Damascus after he was harassed by the infamous Syrian security “Mukhabarat” for treating demonstrators wounded by regime snipers in the early phase of the crisis. M-10 was bombed five times, the last time was only two weeks ago. I spent two days there, where I had to work in the emergency room protected by sandbags as a precaution for the next bombing.

I helped treat Abdallah, a 12-year-old boy injured while playing in the street. He survived after two urgent surgeries by the only trauma surgeon in town. Other children were not as lucky.

Doctors in Aleppo believed that the only way to stop the barrel bombings and their devastating humanitarian impact is to stop the helicopters and the jets flying over these areas. People in Syria have lost hope that the West would enforce a “No-Flight Zone” or that the United Nations would enforce its February resolution. People feel that the world has abandoned Syrians, and they are left alone to face their doom.

When we reached M-1 hospital that day in May, the neighborhood looked frightening and almost deserted.

I remember the same neighborhood in October. It was bustling with civilians, street peddlers, merchants and children in the streets. Most have since fled.

Dr. Hassan rushed to inspect the medical equipment, the ventilators, the monitors, X-ray machines and blood bank. He was looking to recover the surgical tools. Debris and broken glass were everywhere. Fuel and water storage areas were destroyed. I saw wrecked wheelchairs, broken monitors and blood on the floor. The hospital was empty, creepy and dark.

“Now what?” I asked. “As usual, we’ll clean up the debris, fix the operating and emergency room and resume working,” he said. “We can’t afford to stop our work. The people of Aleppo need us.”

The Syrian American Medical Society, my organization, is one of the few relief organizations that have been regularly sending medical supplies and equipment to Aleppo. We have been supporting doctors and nurses, paying salaries and living expenses. We are proud of that we have been able to provide U.S. -trained doctors to help their Syrian colleagues. Unfortunately, the work of UN agencies and the major International groups has been confined to the government-controlled areas.

“Send us coffins and body bags,” Dr. Hassan told me. “We ran out of them.”