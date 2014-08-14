Who loots a QuikTrip? The Midwestern convenience store sells candy bars, chips and oversized sodas—hardly anything worth stealing. Yet Monday night, a QuikTrip in suburban St. Louis became the focal point for violent protests after a white police officer shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old, on Saturday. Looters smashed the store’s windows, flipped over shelves inside, stuffed their pockets with junk food and then burned the store to the ground. They left graffiti on the burned shell of a building that called for the murder of police officers.

To understand why QuikTrip was looted, it is first important to understand that St. Louis is a commuter city. Its suburbs are a patchwork of small townships, connected by highways that slow to a crawl during rush hour. It is joked that for a St. Louisan to get his mail from the mailbox, he must first hop on Highway 44 for a few minutes to get there. QuikTrip is a chain of mega-gas stations with over a dozen gas pumps located on its sprawling concrete parking lot, with a giant convenience store at each location. On any given morning, a QuikTrip is crowded with groggy commuters buying coffee, construction workers buying breakfast burritos and teenagers loitering on the sidewalk out front before school. In this way, each QuikTrip is a kind of micro town square, a public meeting place of commerce and community. And this is what the looters seemed intent on smashing and burning: The town square, and the very economic order of St. Louis.

The social and economic reality of St. Louis is pretty simple. Prosperity is white, and poverty is black. It has been this way for decades, and the contours of this reality has become self-reinforcing. White residents have built their own affluent enclaves farther and farther from the city’s core, in suburbs like Chesterfield, some 30 miles from downtown, where brand-new, dueling outlet malls have opened for business. Black residents live in a belt of communities along the northern side of the city in townships like Ferguson, or Baden that were abandoned by white residents, where the quaint strip malls of yesteryear are largely abandoned and storefront windows are covered with plywood.

The black community in urban and inner-suburban St. Louis has suffered within the confines of this system. Missouri had the nation’s highest black homicide rate in 2010 and the second-highest in 2011, according to Violence Policy Center. When a black teenager is murdered, it can rate no more than a 300 word story in the local newspaper. The city’s school system is largely composed of dysfunctional barracks where kids are kept for the day. In 2011, The high school graduation rate for St. Louis city was about 50 percent (in the largely white and affluent suburb of Clayton, by contrast, it is 98.5 percent), according to a tally in the St. Louis Post Dispatch.