GUANTÁNAMO BAY, CUBA — Today, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s attorney, David Nevin, tried to mail a letter that his client—the man accused of planning 9/11—had written to President Obama, offering the commander-in-chief his thoughts on the Israeli invasion of Gaza. Without providing a reason, the government authorities refused to send the letter.

“Mr. Mohammed is advising the President that there is a long history of Muslim oppression at the hands of the West in general, the United States in particular," Nevin. said. "Hundreds of thousands of people were killed in Iraq as a result of the Iraq sanctions.”

Even though the material in Mohammed’s letter was not classified information, Nevin was unsure whether or not he was legally allowed to describe the specific contents of the letter—an example of the ambiguity of the rules governing the military commissions here at the Guantánamo Bay detention center.

The high-value detainees in Camp 7, the most secure prison camp in Guantánamo, receive their news through a pre-screened, day-old DVD recording of Russia Today, which is presumably how Mohammed has been following the current Israel-Gaza conflict.