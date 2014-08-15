“The kid wasn’t really innocent,” chimed in a woman at the other end of the table (they all declined to give their names). “He was struggling with the cop, and he’s got a rap sheet already, so he’s not that innocent.” (While the first point is in dispute, the second isn’t: The police have said that Michael Brown had no criminal record.)

If anything, the people here were disdainful and, mostly, scared—of the protesters, and, implicitly, of black people.

“I don’t think it’s about justice for Michael Brown’s family,” said the teenage boy. “It’s just an excuse for people to do whatever they want to do.”

One man I talked to, a stay-at-home dad who is a landlord to three black tenants and one white one in Ferguson (“my black tenants would never do that,” he clarified) was more sympathetic to Brown and also had the sense that the police had overdone it a bit. But he was scared of the protests. I told him that the protest that day was entirely peaceful, festive almost. “You know,” he said. “I have a wife and three children, and if something were to happen to me, that would be very bad.”

As for the protests, well, they weren’t about justice; they were just an excuse. “People are just taking the opportunity to satisfy their desire for junk,” said one woman, knowingly. As if black people, the lust for theft encoded in their DNA, are just barely kept in line by authority.

“When they kill each other, we never hear about it,” one of the Starbucks women said. This, she meant, was a good thing. “When it’s black-on-black violence, we never hear about it.”

I asked why she thought that was.

“Because, basically, they hate whites!” her friend chimed in. “Prejudice, reverse prejudice. Prejudice goes both ways.”

The others signalled their agreement.

“It’s not Ferguson people. It’s a lot of outside people coming in.”

This was a sore subject with several of the people I spoke to. A major problem with the protests—and they very clearly did not mean the militarized police response to the protests—was that they were tarnishing St. Louis’s image as a nice place.

“I’m embarrassed to say I’m from St. Louis,” the “bullshit” woman grumbled.

“Me, too,” said her friend. “I don’t tell people I’m from St. Louis anymore.”

“This is not representative of St. Louis,” said one of the older women, back at Starbucks. “St. Louis is a good place. And Ferguson is a very good place.”

“We have never had anything like this in St. Louis!” her friend exclaimed, flustered, as if trying to clear the city’s good name. “Ever!”

As the women grew uncomfortable, one of them hit on a way to fight back.

“Where are you from?” she asked me.

“Washington,” I said.

“Well,” she said, satisfied. “You people have trouble too sometimes.”

And they all laughed.