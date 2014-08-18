Let the record show that epigenetics is fast becoming the top topic in pop science. Every day Google Alerts lets me know about two or three new pieces on the subject. Epigenetics, a formerly obscure branch of genetics, studies how social and environmental forces wreak heritable changes on the activities of genes without tampering with their underlying nucleotide sequences. Some of the news items come from science journals and magazines, but almost as many are published on general-interest websites like the Huffington Post, the BBC, and The New York Times.

Epigenetics is genuinely exciting because it provides surprising new ways to think about a huge range of old problems: Someone’s using it to solve some of the mysteries of cancer, someone else is unraveling the complexities of bee society. But the epigenetic discoveries that gin up the most editorial excitement somehow always seem to involve mothers. “Smoking Mothers May Alter the DNA of their Children,” warned Science this month. “Parenting Style Affects Children’s Genetics,” stated the Patheos website, also this month, in an article that wed epigenetics to mother-child attachment theory. “How a Pregnant Woman’s Choices Could Shape a Child’s Health,” appeared on NPR.org this fall.

What these headlines refer to is research coming out of a sub-discipline of epigenetics called DOHaD, the developmental origins of health and disease. DOHaD focuses in large part on the unfolding of the fetus and the maturation of the toddler, analyzing in particular how parents’ and even grandparents’ eating and drinking habits, stress, toxicity intake, weight, and other behaviors and states of mind or body can subtly revise the genetic prompts that turn the undifferentiated zygote into a mostly formed little person, with a health profile that may dog him or her for a lifetime. In an editorial published this week in Nature, seven academics led by Sarah Richardson, a Harvard professor of the history of science and of gender studies, warned that reporting about DOHaD, especially if it’s “exaggerated and oversimplified,” holds risks for pregnant women; it could make “scapegoats” out of them and maybe even increase the “surveillance and regulation” of their behavior.

So are the writers being alarmist in a way that might taint important scientific research, undercut its credibility, and jeopardize its funding? Or do they have good reasons to worry? Yes and yes. If people started associating epigenetics with mother-bashing, that could damage its standing, especially in the politically hypersensitive climate of universities. On the other hand, fetal medicine has been used to restrict the rights of women since the advent of modern embryology in the late nineteenth century. In 1908, after decades of medical activism on behalf of fetuses, the Supreme Court upheld a law that barred women working in factories and laundries for the usual ten hours lest their “performance of maternal functions” be impaired; this sort of workplace discrimination continued in one guise or another until another Supreme Court ruling in 1991 forbade companies to deny certain jobs to women, such as working with chemicals, in the name of fetal protection. In a nice coincidence, “fetology” was declared a medical specialty in 1973, the same year the Roe v. Wade decision made abortion legal, and gave intellectual ammunition to the war against it. To take just one example, obstetricians often sided with hospitals that wanted to force caesarean sections or blood transfusions on women who refused them for, say, religious reasons—an obvious call, you might say, if you didn’t happen to be a Christian Scientist, but one that undermined the autonomy of women and bolstered the notional personhood of the fetus. Today, we have a fetal-rights movement, fetal homicide laws in 39 states, and an infamous “chemical-endangerment” law in Alabama. Women have gone to prison and even given birth in shackles for taking drugs while pregnant or doing other things deemed hurtful to their unborn children.