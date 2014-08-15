The world lost not only a comic genius and great actor with the death Robin Williams, but the Parkinson’s community lost one of our own—before even knowing he was a member of our community, as his widow only revealed after his suicide that he was in the early stages of the disease.

I wish I could have helped Williams. Here is what I would have told him.

When I was in my late teens, I noticed a tremor in my left foot. My feet dragged when I walked, my body became stiff, and my speech became broken. By my early twenties, I noticed my handwriting was much smaller and illegible, and my coordination was greatly diminished. When I walked, my upper body propelled forward so badly that I would run rather than walk. The tremor that began in my foot had had moved to my hands, and my arms would not swing when I walked.

At age 23—after seeing several neurologists, and six years since I first identified a problem—I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD). It was devastating to be told I had an incurable, degenerative disorder, but I was thankful and relieved: I could have been battling an even worse condition, and knowing exactly what I was suffering from allowed me to accept it.