Russia’s humanitarian aid convoy is no Trojan Horse, but that doesn’t matter—what’s inside the trucks is less important than what's behind them. The convoy is currently parked at the Russia-Ukraine border, waiting for directions from the Kremlin about what’s next. On Thursday, some of the drivers let journalists take a look at the cargo. There wasn’t much to look at: The trucks are indeed carrying humanitarian aid, but they’re “almost empty,” BBC’s Steve Rosenberg reports.

But Thursday evening, the Guardian’s Shaun Walker and the Telegraph’s Roland Oliphant witnessed a column of 23 armed personnel carriers cross the border from Russia into Ukraine. Russia has been building up forces around Ukraine’s borders, on all sides, for days, leading many to conclude that the Kremlin had finally decided to stage an outright invasion of eastern Ukraine. Already, Ukraine claims to have destroyed several of the APCs that entered its territory Thursday night. Russia denies they exist.

Ukraine says it is readying for the final battle, Alec Luhn reports. "We have done the preparatory work for the final stage, the liberation of cities. I should say it will take more than one or two days," Andrey Lytsenko, a spokesman for Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said Friday. Ukrainian forces have surrounded the besieged city of Donetsk, where civilian casualties continue to rise amid heavy shelling on both sides. Over the past two weeks, the number of deaths caused by the crisis in Ukraine overall doubled, to at least 2,086, according the U.N.

Meanwhile, strange things are afoot among separatist leaders. It appears that Russia is pulling out its operatives in eastern Ukraine, and “they are largely being replaced by local unknowns,” Radio Free Europe reports. Yesterday, the independent Ukrainian television network Hromadske published an audio recording of a conversation ostensibly between an agent in Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and a rebel in eastern Ukraine, in which the two discuss how the rebel, might be able to escape to Crimea. Two separatist leaders, Igor Girkin (also known as Igor Strelkov), until recently the defense minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Valeriy Bolotov, the leader of the Luhansk People’s Republic, unexpectedly resigned on Thursday. The whereabouts of Girkin, an obsessive war reenactor in his previous life, have been unknown ever since rumors earlier this week suggested that he had been gravely injured in fighting.