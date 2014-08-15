As he gleefully sets out to undermine previous generations of historians and critics, Wilkinson revels in the perceived “unnaturalness” and “structural dishonesty” of Nero’s Golden House in Rome, a decadent labyrinth where exotic sex was the imperial order of the day. He thrills, too, in what he sees as the “queasily pulsating geometry” of Borromini’s San Carlo church in the same city; in the provocative profile of the Djenné mud mosque in Mali (“a baroque temple dedicated to the god of suppositories”, according to the French critic Félix Dubois); and in the orgies, open to every sexual persuasion, organised by Charles Fourier in the “courts of love” of his idealistic French revolutionary communes. And, via a discussion of “glory holes” in the cubicles of gents public lavatories, we are led to the E.1027 house on the French Mediterranean coast, built by Eileen Gray for her younger male lover, celebrated in a chapter subtitled “Architecture and Sex”.

And yet, although Wilkinson seems obsessed by sex, the combination of perceptive architectural observation and licentious historical analysis makes him seem more of a latter-day Francis Kilvert, the bright young Victorian curate with a roving eye, than a hip architectural historian out to shock. When Wilkinson focuses his eyes on architecture—as he does, say, with Palazzo Rucellai, a muscular 15th-century Renaissance town house in Florence—he backs into the territory of the old-school historians he seems so keen to depose.

Here is proof that Wilkinson has looked at buildings honestly and can write about them well. What he wants, I think, is to provoke readers into thinking of architecture as a subject concerned with much more than stones and proportions, famous names and revered monuments. He uses sex to imply that life is, as Niemeyer said, more important than his subject. He even ends up calling for an end to architecture built by “developers, speculators, landlords and corrupt bureaucrats who profit from it” in favour of a discipline in service of slum-dwellers—which is why he includes that bridge to Rocinha.

While this seems a slightly curious finale to a book that uses some of the world’s most memorable buildings to make its case for an ambivalent, ambiguous and discursive new history of architecture, it does link Wilkinson to McGuirk, an author who gives short shrift to architects before those of his own generation. McGuirk favours those who are social activists rather than pure designers, and therefore morally superior to mere form-givers such as Niemeyer, Le Corbusier or Leon Battista Alberti.

Radical Cities waves a reddish flag for South and Central American architects and activists dedicated to building well for the rapidly increasing urban poor. On a fast-paced trip through the region—airports, motorbikes and taxis “tearing along” highways abound – McGuirk contrasts the largely failed architect-designed estates of the 1960s and 1970s that he finds on the edges of sprawling cities with recent attempts to reinvent the favelas of Rio and the barrios of Caracas.