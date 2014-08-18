That would seem to be a reasonable expectation, especially of professional peacekeepers. It would appear, however, that it is not. I doubt I am alone in finding it difficult to imagine any further “training” cutting through this; that training has been happening nationwide for eons now. It only works so much.

In any case, we must note that our problem is larger than the cops—Martin and Davis were not killed by cops, but just citizens carrying guns. We’re talking about bias even beyond policemen.

Here, we run up against the tragic fact that there is no visible solution to our problem. Obviously it would be great if we could keep guns out of the hands of people like George Zimmerman and Michael Dunn. However, if a tragedy like Newtown can’t make a difference in our gun laws then there’s no point hoping that the deaths of a few black boys will pop the lock.

Meanwhile, black rage, no matter how justified and no matter how well expressed, will not turn the tide either. I’m the last one to say there should be no protest, but I am dismayed that we are at a point that it can serve only as a statement, not as a tool. The rage is no longer such a novelty that white America will be scared into some concessions as it was in the late sixties. Watching black Ferguson burn and wreck its own neighborhoods is not going to make America suddenly “get it.”

If the looting and anger are the “it,” if that’s what we have up our sleeve as an indication that Brown’s death was “the last straw,” then we’re nowhere. The “it” would have to be backed up with something that truly affected business as usual.

With Dr. King that meant, for example, boycotts—but it’s hard to see how that would work now (are black people across America ready to stop using public transit for months?). Or, it meant embarrassing America on TV by allowing the Russians to see blacks being beaten in the streets. But I’m afraid we have much less reason to care what Putin thinks of race in America now than we did 50 years ago.

So, what will really make a difference? Really, only a continued pullback on the War on Drugs. Much of what creates the poisonous, vicious-cycle relationship between young black men and the police is that the War on Drugs brings cops into black neighborhoods to patrol for drug possession and sale. Without that policy—which would include that no one could make a living selling drugs—the entire structure supporting the notion of young black men as criminals would fall apart. White men with guns would encounter young black men much less often, and meanwhile society would offer young black men less opportunity to drift into embodying the stereotype in the first place.

But that’s the long game. In the here and now, we are stuck. Michael Brown was not “it.” The journalists assiduously documenting the events in Ferguson can serve as historians, but not as agents of change.

We can be quite sure that by next summer, another unarmed black boy will have been shot dead by a white cop scared in the moment. Upon which in another hitherto obscure town there will be protests, something about the episode will be enshrined as a totemic gesture, the right-wing will hope the cop turns out to have been black (as they did this time for a blink) or will revel in predictable evidence that the victim was not always a choirboy in his behavior, and good-thinking people will hope that this time is finally “it.”

I don’t know—just maybe I could forge a life without the New York subway for a while …