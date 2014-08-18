Before Sunday's four-party talks in Berlin began, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin tried to sample local European fare. He soon came across a menu item called “Baked Potato Paris-Moscow,” which comes with salad, smoked salmon, and dill mustard sauce, according to his Twitter feed. “Such is the proximity: From warships and amusement parks to baked potatoes,” Klimkin observed.

He was referring both to France’s agreement to deliver two Mistral warships to Russia (and to teach the Russian army how to build its own), and to a deal French politician Philippe de Villiers recently cut with Putin that allows Mr. de Villiers’ company to build two “historic” theme parks in Crimea and Moscow. The parks will “promote the history of Crimea as part of the long history of Russia," Villiers, who is a sitting member of the European Parliament and former presidential candidate, said on Saturday (he also said he “would gladly swap Hollande and Sarkozy for Putin”).

Despite increased sanctions, Russia has hardly felt ostracized by European leaders for its actions in Ukraine (as much is evident from the Russian foreign ministry’s coverage of yesterday’s talks, during which a member of the Russian delegation reportedly made “inappropriate jokes” about the situation). So it is wholly unsurprising that yesterday’s talks between the French, German, Ukrainian, and Russian foreign ministers failed to produce any semblance of an agreement with regard to the crisis in Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier had been hoping for "a roadmap toward a sustainable ceasefire,” including an agreement to stop the flow of arms and rebel fighters into Ukraine, Deutsche Welle reports. No such progress was made in Berlin. “We are not able to report on positive results on reaching a ceasefire and on [a start to] the political process [to resolve the conflict],” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

At least this time they were honest. This is not their first Berlin summit; the foursome previously met at the start of July, when Steinmeier triumphantly reported that they had agreed upon "a clear commitment to a multilateral ceasefire.” That was when Russia was “continu[ing] to provide [rebels] with heavy weapons, other military equipment and financing, and continues to allow militants to enter Ukraine freely,” as the State Department put it. Moscow-approved rebel leaders were in charge of the separatist republics, and the Ukrainian military had yet to make meaningful gains in eastern Ukraine.