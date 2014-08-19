“That was my first indication that there was a huge opportunity there,” she says of that first e-book/guide. In Grant's view, the meta-economic nature of today's lifestyle entrepreneurs isn't problematic, and can remain viable as long as there's transparency. While she puts a premium on transparency, even blogging about her income, many solo entrepreneurs and consultants are not so forthcoming, she says, making the entire “industry” a bit more circumspect.

“There are a lot of people who are preaching but not actually practicing,” she says, alluding to proclaimed business coaches without business degrees, online writing consultants who don't actually write, and lifestyle entrepreneurship ventures supported by a day job income but not disclosed as part of an online presence. “You never have to be an expert to share what you know—that’s what blogging is all about,” she says. “But it’s important for the person looking to hire someone or buy a guide to look into what experience they have.”

Last year, Grant started a new venture, a website called “The Write Life,” a website meant as a resource for writers that includes blog posts on both the craft and business of writing. An entire section is devoted to reviews of online products and resources offered by online publishing consultant-types like Grant; as with many online and blogging communities, there is an unofficial constellation of online presences in the solopreneur publishing world, bloggers who blog about writing and business, orbiting around one another.

Carol Tice is one member of this ecosystem. In 2011, Tice started The Freelance Writers Den, a subscription-based online community with e-courses and podcasts about making a living as a freelance writer and content creator. Before the Writers Den, Tice was a freelance writer, writing for corporate and editorial clients, such as Seattle, Seattle Business, and Entrepreneur magazines. But those have become far less frequent since starting the Writers Den, taking time away from generating the bylines that might have impressed her clients in the first place. “I’m barely still freelancing,” Tice admits.

The “den” now has over 1,200 members. Along with teaching, e-book sales, and her blog, it comprises 90 percent of Tice’s business, which she claims brings in six figures total. The Writer’s Den alone nets about $30,000 with 1,200 members at $25 a pop.

Although the “den” has no shortage of fans in the online publishing world claiming to have benefited from its offerings, Tice has skeptics, too. A recent thread on a Writer’s Digest forum discusses a “scam vibe” from her site: “Weird thing is a lot of her posts seem to repeat other people’s advice,” one commenter said, adding that she seemed to repeat her own advice on her site as well. Many bloggers in this universe also offer “affiliate links” to one another’s blogs and products. Usually, this means a blogger can earn a portion of the profits from another blogger’s digital product if they promote it, thereby enabling glowing, LinkedIn-like testimonials.

But Tice says she enjoys the “teaching” and guiding part of her business, which started as a solopreneurship venture but now includes a staff of nine. She’s become a personal branding dynamo, making sure to note in an e-mail that she has many interview requests and wouldn't have time to chat with The New Republic over the phone.

Several months ago, Dana Sitar admitted publicly that the solopreneur route may not be exactly sustainable—even when someone is an “expert” guide. She recently returned to a part-time gig as a barista so she doesn't have to rely solely on her writing-consulting business to pay the bills. The constant hustle of blogging, selling guides and e-books, and still scrambling to pay rent each month grew wearisome. Consistent hours and a consistent paycheck, she realized, would bring her a kind of creative freedom to do the work she set out to do in the first place.

But she says there's a kind of shame she felt in making this choice. A second income like this, whether from a full or part-time job, savings or cashed out stock options, can all be a great way to grow a lifestyle business, but copping to having one is taboo in the solopreneur community, she says. If the service provider is herself lacking in resources—whether that's money, or time to practice their craft —a self-employed writer becomes a sort of snake-oil salesperson.

“I’m broke, and paying the bills means being too busy to enjoy the life in the lifestyle business I’ve created,” she wrote in a piece for The Huffington Post.

But for now, Sitar has been able to get back to her original plan, sort of: She’s currently working on a memoir … about writing. That’s about as meta as this line of work gets, but at least she’s honest. She’s still working on her guides, her blog, and more consulting-related tasks, but now she can focus on what matters most to her. She writes, “Making a living writing, I learned the hard and naïve way, has nothing to with creating and everything to do with selling.”