It was another day full of news in Ferguson, Missouri. The medical examiners who conducted a private autopsy on Michael Brown offered more details on their examination—and offered theories of how Brown, a black teenager shot by a white police officer, may have actually died. New witnesses and people with ties to the police came forward with their own, apparently conflicting accounts of what exactly happened a week ago Saturday. In Washington, President Obama gave some remarks, appealed for calm, and dispatched Attorney General Eric Holder to visit the embattled city. Back in Ferguson, protesters marched peacefully—until the late evening, when police fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades into the small, lingering crowd. It’s not clear what provoked that response.

This kind of unrest can’t go on forever, obviously, and it may even be starting to subside on its own. Monday night’s confrontation between cops and marchers, although shocking to watch as it played out on CNN and other networks, appeared from afar to be less intense than the previous night’s clashes. But I suspect the community's anger won't ebb until at least two things happen.

First, and most obviously, the investigation of Brown’s death must produce some kind of concrete result. And it will probably have to be the investigation that officials from the Justice Department are conducting. The people of Ferguson have absolutely no faith in the Ferguson police and, really, who can blame them? The police have a history of stopping and arresting African-Americans in numbers disproportionate to their presence in the population. And since the shooting of Brown took place, Ferguson police officials have provided very little information about their investigation—except to publicize a video that appears to show Brown robbing a convenience store earlier on the day of his death.

The second thing that probably needs to happen is some kind of formal change to police procedures in Ferguson. My colleague Danny Vinik today tells the story of a city that went through a similar ordeal: Cincinnati, in 2001, following the shooting of an unarmed African-American man by a white police officer. As Danny explains, city officials ultimately signed an agreement that altered police practices significantly: